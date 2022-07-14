As the city has been hit with a rise in monkeypox cases, it has simultaneously scrambled to meet the high demand for vaccines. Meanwhile, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its own recent uptick, members of the public have been largely unsure just how worried they should be about the new disease, which has predominantly circulated within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health, was clear: Monkeypox is not the new Covid.
“It’s not highly contagious the way, say, Covid is — it’s not spread by the airborne route,” Farber explained. “It requires close, fairly intimate contact with an individual or a bedsheet, or something that touched that individual.”
Still, he said that the disease “merits watching carefully.”
“We have somewhat lost the battle of controlling it early on — the number of cases continue to increase, and will likely continue to increase,” Farber said. “I’m not sure that we will be able to get rid of this outbreak before it becomes endemic.”
The number of cases throughout the city has skyrocketed in recent days. Last Friday, there were 116 cases citywide; by Monday, that number had increased to 223. At press time Wednesday evening, there were 336.
For the most part, Farber said, cases have been limited to men having sex with men. But that does not mean it will stay that way.
“There’s no law that says that it can only occur in that group,” Farber said. “That’s where 98 percent of the cases have been to date — not 100 percent, but a large percent. But again, no, there is no guarantee that it will stay within that community.”
At this point, vaccines are, accordingly, only available to gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender nonconforming or gender nonbinary persons ages 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, as classified by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Despite that being a somewhat limited group, the city has struggled to keep up with the demand for vaccines. It has received roughly 7,000 doses thus far, and announced Monday that it would receive 14,500 more from the federal government by the end of the week.
Still, many have struggled to get appointments. After Monday’s announcement, the city opened 2,500 more appointments left over from the previous week’s vaccine allocation. Within minutes of the online portal’s opening Tuesday afternoon, the site crashed. The Health Department announced soon after 6 p.m. that day — about five hours after the portal opened — that all the appointments had been booked.
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who chairs the City Council’s Committee on Health and is a member of the LBGTQIA+ Caucus, is one of several lawmakers calling for more vaccines to be sent to the city.
“Before we can do the second [doses] that we need, we actually need the federal government to give us everything,” Schulman told the Chronicle. “They’re sitting on thousands upon thousands of doses of the medication, and they’ve been very slow to get it out.”
For more information on the spread of monkeypox, symptoms and vaccines, visit www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/monkeypox.page.
