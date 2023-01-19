Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced Tuesday that her legislation that aims to combat chronic flooding in Queens was signed into law by President Biden.
Under the measure, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is authorized to spend just shy of $120 million on improvements to the borough’s infrastructure, specifically, on Queens’ water and wastewater systems, combined sewer overflows and storm water management systems.
Meng has advocated for improved sewer infrastructure in Queens for some time, especially in light of Hurricane Ida in 2021 and the Sept. 13, 2022 storm that left the borough flooded.
She alluded to both of those storms in a statement.
“During Hurricane Ida in September 2021, severe flooding wreaked havoc on Queens, hitting my congressional district especially hard,” she said. “Lives were lost and homes and property sustained extensive damage. In addition, our borough was impacted further over the past year by heavy rainfall that caused additional flooding in our communities.
“Addressing this problem has got to be a top priority, and the signing of my legislation into law brings us one step closer toward developing solutions and upgrading the infrastructure we need.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also praised the bill’s signing, calling it “another important step closer to improving water infrastructure and management to help combat future flooding.”
Though the project would be led by the Army Corps, according to Meng’s office, the work would be done in conjunction with the city and area elected officials.
But the bill’s signing is far from the last step before the Army Corps can break ground on any projects.
Though the bill allows for the Army Corps to spend money to address the borough’s chronic flooding problems, it does not actually fund it. That job is up to Congress.
As such, Meng’s office told the Chronicle, there is no start date for any improvement projects, nor have concrete plans been developed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.