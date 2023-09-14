Rain did not stop Jackson Heights residents from making their voices heard at a community rally Sunday, during which they marched from 37th Avenue and 78th Street to Corona Plaza. Approximately 25 parents, teachers and community members gathered in support of “keeping Queens streets clean” from prostitution, unlicensed vendors and drug use, among other issues.
The march was organized by Jackson Heights resident Massiel Lugo, who has grown increasingly concerned about her children’s safety as sex work has become more rampant on Roosevelt Avenue.
“I have a daughter who has to take the train,” Lugo said. “She has to pass over three brothels.”
A mother of two, Lugo was born and raised in Jackson Heights.
“I was not seeing all of this growing up,” she said. “We are concerned about our children; they should not be exposed to this.”
Jackson Heights resident Ramses Frias, who worked alongside Lugo to organize the event, emphasized that the message is about well-being.
“Today we’re here marching for a better quality of life. We want to make sure that everyone can feel safe and comfortable coming to these neighborhoods,” he said. “A lot of the issues that we have here are overcrowded streets. We have ... two brothels per block. They’re blatantly outside, recruiting people to come inside, and there’s no concern for law.”
Lugo had taken to social media to express her concerns and received support from other parents in the area, many of whom showed up to the march. Some bore small white flags to symbolize purity for children and cleanliness: the messages they sought to convey.
One participant, a mother of two young children both below the age of 10, expressed unease about the neighborhood her family calls home.
“As a parent and as a longtime resident in this area, I think that the conditions of our streets, especially Roosevelt Avenue, have declined. That has a lot to do with a lack of control and a lack of management,” said the woman, who, like several other participants, spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It affects the day-to-day of our children.”
She said that fear has replaced the safety she felt in her earlier years when she immigrated to the neighborhood.
Other parents agreed.
“I would like to have a safer and healthier environment for [my children],” one said.
A teacher from Jackson Heights was also concerned about safety — that of her students and of her own children as well.
“My 14-year-old just started high school,” she said. “And I don’t feel safe sending her to Junction Boulevard because you can’t walk through there. The amount of prostitution is ridiculous ... it’s just a dangerous setting for a teen to be walking through.”
As the participants marched down Roosevelt Avenue, chanting to a drum beat and holding signs, Lugo intermittently paused and pointed out various brothels, noting that there are as many as three per block. When recent community and NYPD efforts were able to shut one down near a school, it simply changed locations across the street, she said.
Lugo emphasized that she was doing this for the children. Prior to the march, she urged community members to make signs that read, “No prostitution during school hours,” which was met with controversy from people wanting to ban prostitution altogether. Lugo responded to the criticism by reminding people that the rally’s objective is children’s safety and well-being.
Lugo’s daughter, Jalene, was one of the march’s leaders. Holding a bright sign that read, “Prostitutes shouldn’t be my role models!,” the 14-year-old led community members down Roosevelt Avenue.
“I’m here in support of my mom and for my community,” the teenager said. “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s never been like this before. Every day when I walk to school and when I walk home, there are prostitutes everywhere. It’s scary, because [this] brings in sex trafficking. My friends are scared to walk on the streets.”
The 14-year-old also spoke about the excessive drug use on the streets and how she feels unsafe walking around in her neighborhood, where stares and catcalls are not uncommon.
Lugo, her daughter and co-organizer Frias attended Borough President Donovan Richards’ town hall about two weeks ago, where their questions regarding prostitution were left unanswered by elected officials.
“It was really hurtful that the politicians just don’t listen to us, to the actual people who voted them into their positions,” Frias said. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful for reconciliation.
No elected officials took part in the rally, though 2021 Republican mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder and CEO Curtis Sliwa did.
Despite the rain that accompanied the 20-block march, Lugo was happy with the turnout.
“It feels like change can be done,” she said. “I know it cannot happen overnight ... [but] as long as we work together there could be change.”
