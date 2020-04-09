Like any cultural institution the Museum of the Moving Image is closed with on-site screenings and programs suspended due to the coronavirus but the museum is presenting new online releases of international films for movie lovers who are stuck inside.
“Vitalina Varela” is about a woman who travels to Lisbon to reunite with her husband after two decades of separation, only to arrive days after his funeral. Alone in a new land, she begins to establish a new life.
The film, in Portugese with English subtitles, is available though April 14 by visiting grasshopperfilm.vhx.tv/products/momi-presents-vitalina-varela.
“Corpus Christi” is the story of a 20-year-old being released from prison for a violent crime and sent to a village to work as a manual laborer. He found Christ during his incarceration but no seminary will accept him with his criminal record. But when a lie allows him to be mistaken for the town’s new priest, he sets about leading his new flock.
The movie, in Polish with English subtitles, is available through April 15 at filmmovementplus.com/products/museum-of-the-moving-image-presents-corpus-christi.
“The Whistlers” is a neo-noir thriller about a police inspector who embraks on a high-stakes heist with a femme fatale.
The film, in Romanian, English and Spanish with English subtitles, is available though April 17 at magnoliapictures.com/momi-thewhistlers.
“The Hottest August” canvasses the five boroughs during August 2017, a month heavy with tension over the new president and heightened anxiety over topics from rising rents to marching white nationalists and news reports of wildfires and hurricanes along the coast.
Viewers can visit grasshopperfilm.vhx.tv/products/momi-presents-the-hottest-august through April 17.
Tickets for all films are $12, with a portion of sales going to the museum.
MoMIs online publications, Reverse Shot and Sloan Science & Film, continue to post new articles each week at revershot.org and scienceandfilm.org.
