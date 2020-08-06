“SOS! Save our storefronts! Save our small businesses!”
Small business owners, community leaders and elected officials gathered at the Murray Hill Long Island Rail Road station on Aug. 3 to demand government support on rent relief programs as mom-and-pop stores continue to suffer in the sixth month of the pandemic.
“Through this whole time, small businesses have been suffering the most,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside). “All throughout Murray Hill and Flushing and everywhere you go in New York, so many businesses have shut down and it’s pretty certain, unfortunately, that many of them will never be able to reopen ... at the end of the day the community is only as great and strong as the small businesses, not the big businesses, not the chain stores, but the small mom and pop businesses that provide food, that provide services that communities need ... we need to do more in government.”
The demonstration was organized by the Korean-American Parents Association of Greater New York to push for rent relief legislation for businesses with fewer than 26 employees across New York State.
The Senate bill, S8865, would require small businesses to only pay up to 20 percent of their income or one-third of their contractual rent, whichever is less. It would also require the Department of Financial Services to establish an interim commercial rent relief program to support those tenants and certain landlords, supported by $500,000,000 in federal government funding.
Additionally, the bill would restrict courts from accepting cases for nonpayment or to recover possession of real property rented by tenants for at least 30 days following the expiration of the state of emergency.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Buffalo), lies in the Rules Committee. An Assembly counterpart has not yet been introduced.
The legislation aims to shift the burden of rent onto landlords and government rather than concentrating it on tenants, a move the small business representatives at the demonstration supported.
“This legislation would give a chance to the landlords to come forward. They have a horrible reputation, now they have a chance to come forward and redeem themselves a little bit. They can share the burden, that’s it — just share the burden,” said a man choosing to be identified only as David, a storefront owner of over 20 years.
The demonstration was scheduled after Mayor de Blasio signed a July 28 executive order to strengthen minority- and women-owned businesses through new programs such as government contract matching, access to pro bono business consultants and mentorship networks and business classes for noncertified businesses. The executive order aims to ensure that the small businesses are awarded opportunities during the state of emergency.
Another Senate bill, S8125A, seeks to achieve a similar goal. Sponsored by state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), the legislation would suspend rent payments for certain residential tenants, small business commercial tenants and certain mortgage payments for 90 days following the effective date of the act. Its counterpart is sponsored by Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan), and both versions sit in their respective Judiciary Committees.
Other legislation in the pipeline that would assist mom-and-pop stores across the country includes a new federal stimulus package that could pass as early as the end of the week. The package could expand the Payroll Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll.
City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) pointed out that the need for the legislation is dire, especially in Flushing where monthly rent can average $100,000 in some spaces. One supermarket on Main Street, he said, owes $150,000 per month.
“Imagine the rent if you’re closed for four months? You owe over half a million dollars already,” Koo said.
Koo referenced a New York Times story that was released just a few hours prior to the event: “One-Third of New York’s Small Businesses May Be Gone Forever.” The article, using research conducted by the Partnership for New York City, found that 80,000 mom-and-pop stores may never reopen.
“We haven’t done enough to support our small business communities and it’s all interlinked,” said Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing). “There is no future if all these stores shut down and are replaced by chain stores. If we don’t step in now, that is the future of this district, the future of this neighborhood, and that is not good enough for Flushing, for New York and for this country.”
