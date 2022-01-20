Several apartments at 34-15 Parsons Blvd., a 175-unit building in Flushing, caught fire at approximately 4:45 a.m. the morning on Jan. 12. The source of the blaze may have been a Molotov cocktail thrown through a window of apartment 6LL, making this an arson case.
Building resident Amy Rio estimated that the Fire Department arrived on the scene within two minutes.
“By the time we got downstairs, the whole block was full of fire trucks and ambulances,” Rio said. “That was the most heartening part of it for me.”
After having called for all hands at the site, FDNY personnel were able extinguish the fire just before 6 a.m., the department’s Twitter details.
The NYPD’s Arson and Explosives unit declined to comment on the matter, as the investigation is ongoing.
According to a police spokesperson, the perpetrator broke “a fire escape window leading into the apartment upon climbing the fire escape” and threw a “possible Molotov cocktail or similar instrument with accelerant” into the unit. As of Jan. 19, an arrest had still not been made.
Further, the police press officer told the Chronicle that residents from three units — 6LL and two neighboring apartments — were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross of Greater New York, which often assists people who need housing after fires, said that the organization is providing two individuals from two apartments with emergency housing and financial assistance.
Christopher Barca, Rio’s husband, noted that building residents are collecting clothing to donate to their neighbors who were impacted by the fire.
