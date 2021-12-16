Leaders from business and government are hailing an agreement between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and private investors on a project that will be the centerpiece at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Gov. Hochul on Monday announced the $9.5 billion deal with The New Terminal One, a consortium that includes The Carlyle Group a private investment firm, LC Infrastructure, and Ullico. A joint venture of Munich Airport International and CAG Holdings is the operating and technical services partner. The deal was expected to be approved by the PA’s board on Dec. 16.
Hochul said it will be a world-class departure and arrival facility that will be built on the existing footprints of Terminals 1, 2 and 3. It is the latest of a half dozen JFK terminal projects either underway or in the pipeline.
“It’ll have twenty-three new international gates,” Hochul said. “We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right on the doorstep of New York so they line up the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, visit upstate, and continue their journey across this nation. But come here first. Twenty-three new international gates — it’s going to be extraordinary.”
Groundbreaking is expected next year, with the first passengers coming through in 2026. It is forecast to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 in construction; and incudes a 30 percent goal for contracts awarded to minority- and women-owned business enterprises. Hochul said it will accommodate more than 20 million passengers per year.
“[W]hen it is done, it’ll be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” she said. “As John Kennedy once said, ‘every accomplishment starts with the simple decision to try.’ We’ve done that, we are more than trying. We are going to get it done.”
The rebuilding project has had fits and starts since first proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January 2017, not the least of which has been the Covid-19 pandemic. The intent is still to virtually rebuild the airport in place from the tarmac up to the control tower, all while keeping it open.
“The Port Authority is committed to rebuilding and transforming our airports into the world-class facilities the region deserves,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the PA, in a statement accompanying the governor’s. “The New Terminal One project at JFK will deliver on that commitment.”
“Our airports are our portals to the globe, and they must be welcoming, safe and representative of our dynamic, world-leading city,” said Mayor-elect Eric Adams. “This massive investment in JFK Airport will modernize our most important port, improve the travel experience for flyers, and inject billions-of-dollars into our local economy.”
Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) said when the project is completed, “New York will be leading the world among international state-of-the-art 21st century airports.”
In his statement, Borough President Donovan Richards also was fully onboard.
“The new Terminal One will be filled with economic opportunities for our MWBE firms and businesses and wonderful amenities that will make it such a welcoming place for international travelers arriving at and departing from ‘The World’s Borough,’” he said.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) said the project is long overdue.
“We’re sending a message to all who visit that New York is bold, and that everyone is welcome here,” she said.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) praised the PA for committing to “a modernized, unified, more efficient, and sustainable John F. Kennedy International Airport.”
“The New Terminal One at JFK Airport will enhance the traveling experience for New Yorkers and visitors alike, stimulate our local economy, and provide important opportunities for small businesses, residents, and students,” said Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“Most importantly, it is essential that we have a strong partnership for small and local businesses, as well as MWBEs to be a part of this process,” added Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, also offered his full support.
“This investment in John F. Kennedy International Airport will have a transformative impact on Queens and the entire region, improving a vital piece of our transportation infrastructure, creating jobs and catalyzing economic activity that supports our local businesses,” he said.
