The ball is rolling on mobile sports betting in New York State as the Gaming Commission announced today that four of the nine licensed operators have been approved to start taking bets as of this coming Saturday.
Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive satisfied all requirements necessary to begin the wagering activity, the commission announced in a press release.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, the entities can start taking bets based on “business capabilities and readiness.”
The remaining five conditionally licensed operators, Resorts World, BetMGM, PointsBet, WynnBet and Bally Bet, will be approved on a rolling basis as requirements are met.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is the chairman of the Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering and has been a vocal proponent of bringing mobile betting to New York.
“Today’s announcement by the New York State Gaming Commission that four of the nine licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators have been approved to begin operations starting on Saturday, January 8, 2022, is great news for New York in terms of revenue, new funding for education, addiction programs and youth sports, as well as new jobs,” he said in a prepared statement.
“I want to thank the Gaming Commission for their efficiency in ensuring that these operators met all of the requirements to bring their mobile sports betting product to the people of New York ahead of the NFL playoffs,” Addabbo said. “I look forward to the other five operators satisfying the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch in the near future and working with the Hochul Administration and Gaming commission.”
The highly anticipated announcement comes just in time for the Super Bowl.
The development brings New York up to speed with neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut where New Yorkers had to go previously to place bets. New Jersey reported $1 billion in revenue in a recent month from the betting.
