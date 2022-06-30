Food Bank for New York City brought its Mobile Pantry Program to Ozone Park last Friday, distributing shelf-stable items such as proteins, whole grains and dairy, as well as halal items and farmer’s market goods including fresh produce greens and more to residents facing food insecurity.
The program was made possible thanks to an $80,000 donation from Stop & Shop.
The mobile pantry is set to serve Ozone Park every week until Aug. 26 and is located at 74-02 101 Ave.
More than 1.6 million New Yorkers are food insecure, according to a press release from the groups. Before the pandemic, more than 221,000 Queens residents were already food insecure and today the number is closer to 360,000 residents, nearly 16 percent of the population. In 2021, Food Bank for New York City distributed more than 121 million meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.