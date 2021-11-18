Mobile sports betting is finally coming to New York State, likely just in time for the Super Bowl.
The state formally announced last Monday that two licenses would be granted by the New York State Gaming Commission to offer online gambling on nine different websites.
The first winning bid went to Caesars Sportsbook and Wynn Interactive, teamed with Resorts World and Rush Street.
The other went to the fantasy sports groups FanDuel and DraftKings.
“With New York moving closer to the goal line to witness its first mobile sports bet, we must remain focused on providing a premier product and giving New Yorkers the best mobile sports betting options in order to effectively compete with neighboring states like New Jersey,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who chairs the Senate’s Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee.
It will still be some time until the sites are up and running.
“I am confident that with the announced, credible winning bids, we have the potential of eclipsing other states in mobile sports betting handle, raise significant revenues and funding for education and youth sports, while effectively addressing the problem gaming issue,” Addabbo said in a statement. “Of utmost importance remains the timeframe for the servers that validate the mobile bets to be up and running, ready to take New York’s first mobile sports bets in January and in time for the 2022 Super Bowl.”
Until the system is ready, New Yorkers have to leave the city for sports betting as they can only play in person at a licensed casino, or drive to New Jersey. Addabbo said that last month, New Jersey made $1 million in revenue from mobile sports betting.
Mobile betting is also legal in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
“We’re losing money and educational funds,” Addabbo told the Chronicle.
As for Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park, he hopes it can get a full casino license by 2023.
Then, it will have the opportunity to get the servers that could bring in millions including $6 million yearly that will go toward treating gambling addiction.
Resorts World is owned by Genting Americas East, one of the largest gambling companies in the world.
Its president, Robert DeSalvio, said in a statement: “This is an extremely exciting time for New Yorkers as we get ready to launch the leading mobile sports betting program in the country ... We are grateful to the Gaming Commission for recommending our team and look forward to continuing to work with our partners in Albany as we get even closer to the moment millions of New Yorkers have been waiting for.”
