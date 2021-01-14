The Eastern Queens Alliance is looking for volunteers to join its Martin Luther King Day of Service project at the Idlewild Park Preserve in Springfield Gardens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Volunteers and the EQA’s Roots and Shoots Youth Brigade will be cleaning up and beautifying the waterfront preserve.
Volunteers will be gathering near the cricket field near the intersection of 149th Avenue and Springfield Lane. Space is limited. Those interested in registering can do so by obtaining and filling out a consent and waiver form available online at bit.ly/3q0rl5r. They also can call (347) 824-2301 or (718) 723-6156.
Volunteers under the age of 21 must have their consent form signed by a parent or guardian. The consent/waiver form must be returned either in advance or in person at the preserve on Jan. 18.
All participants must wear masks and maintain social distancing while present. They are asked to bring gloves and hand sanitizer.
Further information may be obtained by sending an email to the EQA at idlewildesc@easternqueensalliance.org.
