To honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., members of the Sri Chinmoy Centre, a spiritual facility in Jamaica Hills, performed a song last Saturday that used excerpts from the civil rights leader’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.
The song was originally arranged by the center’s founder, Sri Chinmoy, in 1977 and was first performed at the United Nations’ building in Manhattan before King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, according to Kovida Cruz, a spokeswoman for the center.
Among those the song emotionally stirred was Oleg Lebedev, a Ukrainian refugee who recently arrived in Queens.
“I was deeply moved by the powerful combination of Dr. Martin Luther King’s freedom-inspiring words and Sri Chinmoy’s patriotic melody in this song performance,” Lebedev told the Chronicle via email. “It resonated deeply within me, especially as my own country continues to strive for freedom and peace.”
Karabi Hart, a longtime Jamaica Hills resident, was also moved by the rendition.
“The musical performance of Dr. King’s, ‘I Have a Dream’ transported me to the latter part of his life in the late 1960s and reminded me that we, as Americans, have come a long way in achieving progress toward racial equality,” Hart said to the Chronicle via email.
The center, located at 160-23 84 Drive, also shared a synopsis of the Baptist minister’s work, in which he initiatied and led a nonviolence campaign to fight for racial justice throughout the United States.
