Negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association have dragged on for months. When the union’s contract expired Dec. 2 without a new one in place, MLB began its lockout, which continues. The gravity of the situation took hold nationally Feb. 28 when, still without a new contract, MLB began canceling regular-season games.
Previously, MLB said that the first two series of the season would not be made up. However, after vowing to cancel more games if an agreement was not reached by Tuesday, the parties continued talks Wednesday without losing additional games. MLB has also said that, should an agreement be reached Wednesday, those first two series — which, for the Mets, makes five games, but for others, could be six or seven — will be made up. A deal had not been reached by press time Wednesday evening.
But as fights over playoff structure, the international draft, the threshold of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration periods, higher paychecks and more continue, it seems that fans are not the only ones who will miss out. Citi Field employees will lose opportunities to make money as the Mets’ first five games — all home games — have been struck from the season schedule. If that schedule holds, opening day at Citi Field wouldn’t be until April 15, as the Mets are on the road before that.
Numerous unions represent employees at Citi Field, divided mainly by the positions held. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30, for instance, is composed of maintenance workers. Other unions who have contracts with the Queens Ballpark Co. — the Mets’ corporate name — include the Union of Needletrades, Textiles and Industrial Employees and the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union Local 100 (UNITE HERE! for short), Special Officers & Guards Union Local 177, SEIU Local 32BJ, Licensed Ushers and Ticket Takers Local Union No. 176 and Local Union 1 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada.
The lockout has put unions in a difficult spot: While on one hand, unions across the country have stood in solidarity with the MLBPA, on the other, members who work at Citi Field — and the league’s 29 other stadiums — are losing hours as a result of the negotiations.
Several of the unions that represent Citi Field employees declined to comment on the matter or did not respond to the Chronicle’s numerous inquiries. While declining further comment, one representative from Local 177 said, “We just hope it all works out.” Aramark, the contractor that employs many of the stadium’s concession workers, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Though Local 176 was among those that did not respond to the Chronicle, union leadership addresses the issue in a post on its website, dated March 4.
“Should our schedule change further as a result of this disappointing situation, we will reach out to you again as soon as possible,” the post says, addressing employees. It adds, “We cannot operate this ballpark without you.”
Bob Wilson, a business representative for Local 30, said that members of his union employed at Citi Field work there year-round. They could still feel the effects, though.
“During the baseball season, when the players are there, or when there are games, they bring in additional help — not more people, but some people work overtime shifts — to make sure everything’s covered,” he explained. “So absent a baseball season, it will certainly negatively affect some of our members’ ability to earn more than just straight time.”
Wilson emphasized that his union “has no position” on the negotiations. Personally, however, he has plenty of feelings on the matter: “When billionaires are arguing with millionaires, I really don’t have much patience.”
Wilson was clear, though, that Local 30 members will not suffer to the same extent as some other workers.
“Our union, they’re skilled workers, they make a fair wage,” he said. “Some of these other workers make much less, so it’s affecting them probably a lot more.”
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech noted that businesses near the field would suffer, too.
“The impact is going to be great, between parking lot revenue, between local restaurants and bars around Citi Field,” he said. “Everybody was looking forward to the baseball season starting.”
The Players’ Association is not oblivious to any of this; on March 4, it announced that it would launch a $1 million fund to support the people who run the league’s stadiums during the lockout.
“We’re working with UNITE HERE and the AFL-CIO to make sure that these folks are taken care of,” MLBPA spokesperson Chris Dahl told the Chronicle earlier this week. He also noted that the $1 million was only a start. The details of who can donate, how to donate and how those funds are going to be distributed are also up in the air at this point.
When the Chronicle asked Harold Kaufman, the Mets’ vice president of communication, about the impact on stadium employees, he declined to comment.
Tuesday afternoon, MLB said it would start a similar $1 million fund — but for those employees affected by the cancellation of spring training games, not regular season ones. The league noted, however, that it would announce an additional fund for staff at regular season stadiums at a future date.
UPDATE
After the Chronicle went to press Wednesday evening, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced that two additional series would be removed from the schedule. As of Thursday afternoon, negotiations are still ongoing.
