Elliot Caminos moved to the United States from Cali, Colombia, 40 years ago.
For the first time since living in Queens, he wants to move.
“I’m scared,” he told the Chronicle.
On Saturday, Caminos was getting his hair cut on Jamaica Avenue when he heard loud bangs. He thought it was firecrackers but it was the shots fired during an armed robbery at The Plug smoke shop in Richmond Hill, which resulted in the death of 20-year-old employee Daryus Clarke of St. Albans.
“It’s very bad now, very dangerous,” said Caminos. “Mucho smoke shops.”
Standing on the southeast corner of Jamaica Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard, Caminos, who lives on 121st Street, pointed out three smoke shops visible, boasting smoking paraphernalia, “exotic snacks” and more.
One smoke shop did not even sell tobacco, as noted with a sign on its front door. It did have a sign, however, alerting patrons to remove masks, hats and hoodies, in line with a growing effort to curb robberies of the shops, which are often cash-only.
“They’re just so bold and brazen,” said Kevin O’Leary, a Kew Gardens resident. “They don’t care.”
What really gets under his skin, he said, is where some of them open, like one on Metropolitan, right near a pediatrician’s office.
As New York State slowly rolls out its legal recreational adult-use marijuana program, only four legal shops have opened yet and they are all in Manhattan. Officials estimate around 1,500 smoke shops selling products illegally in the city and one source told the Chronicle that there are around 225 here.
The legal ones will have to abide by regulations similar to bars and liquor stores, like being a certain distance away from schools and houses of worship. But in the meantime, the ubiquitous illicit businesses have opened all over. Many argue they are sucking up the revenue the state expected from the legal spots.
Some, like one on 30th Avenue in Astoria, a block from PS 17 and the Athens Square park, have sandwich board signs outside advertising “flower,” meaning the actual smokeable bud, prerolled joints, oils and gummies. Edibles and gummies are advertised in many windows and rip off popular brands that kids might be interested in, like Doritos and Sour Patch Kids candy.
Georgios Samarais of Astoria smells weed in Athens Square all weekend long, he said. When he was young, before moving here from Greece, he smoked, too. But he worries about young people smoking the ganja they get from the illicit stores and the effects it can have on mental health.
“The good one makes you happy ... the other one makes you very confused. Something happens to your mind. You get depression,” he said.
Sarah Palmer brings her son to that park but she doesn’t mind the marijuana use as much.
“I’m glad it’s legal,” she said. “I think that there could be more legal ones opening instead of these fake ones that are not being regulated ... I don’t know why the state is taking too long to give these licenses out.”
She and her friend Amy, who declined to share her full name because of the nature of her job, agreed that there are way too many of them popping up in their neighborhood.
Palmer said her young son has started asking about the shops he is seeing and hearing about on the news.
Palmer and her friend would like to see some other greens being sold. An organic market, they said, would be nice.
Eddy B., a former yellow cab driver originally from Russia who has lived in Forest Hills for over 35 years, also blames the government rollout of the program.
“My opinion, if it’s illegal, it shouldn’t be,” he said of the shops. “Because everybody starts selling illegal things. This city goes down more and more. There’s already no room for down, you know, it’s already so down.”
“The authority has to do something,” he added.
Several shops have opened around Austin Street and Continental Avenue. But they don’t make Eddy nervous, despite the uptick in robberies of them throughout the city.
“I’m too old to be nervous,” he said.
Near where Eddy was finishing up a game of chess, Ruby C. took a break to smoke a joint. She did not want to share her full name but said she obviously did not mind the shops much, gesturing to the burning pre-roll in her hand.
“It is very accessible now, a little too accessible,” she said.
“I’ve seen it now on almost every other block, which is not something you really grew up seeing ... I’ve seen younger kids doing it and it’s just, I didn’t really start that young,” she said.
Younger kids getting their hands on the products is worrisome, Ruby added.
“That’s why I don’t really go into them ... I’d rather go to places where they have their permits, they know where everything is from, maybe they grow it themselves.”
Gov. Hochul on Wednesday announced proposed legislation that would crack down on illegal stores that includes fining more than $10,000 a day for unlawful activity and strengthening enforcement powers. The City Council, too, is working to combat the budding business. Legislation is being drafted that would hold landlords accountable for renting to the illegal shops.
