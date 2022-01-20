President Biden’s order to require large businesses to either get their workers vaccinated or frequently tested was blocked by the Supreme Court of the United States last week Thursday. The healthcare worker vaccine mandate, however, will still take effect.
The Jan. 13 decision has led to different takes from people throughout Queens and the city.
“Our New York City mandate is still in effect,” said Michael Lanza of the city’s Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, who noted that the Supreme Court took issue with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration having the authority to mandate vaccinations.
“Although Covid-19 is a risk that occurs in many workplaces, it is not an ‘occupational’ hazard in most,” said the Court’s 6-3 majority.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), an opponent of vaccine mandates who was recently barred from the City Council Chamber by Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) for refusing to reveal her vaccination status, was thrilled by the decision.
“The Supreme Court confirmed what we’ve been saying all along — broad government mandates are unconstitutional and inappropriate in the vast majority of instances,” said Paladino. “We hope that this precedent is also the first step in the necessary rollback of divisive and ineffective mandates at the state and local level as well, and hope that our leaders here in New York will take heed of this decision and work to restore the constitutionally-guaranteed rights of all New Yorkers.”
Her office will continue to explore all available measures to achieve that goal, she said.
“I am confident we have precedent and momentum on our side,” she added.
Glenn Greenidge, executive director of Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, said he could see both sides of the vaccine mandate debate.
“I’m kind of ambivalent,” said Greenidge. “I’m not on one side or the other.”
Greenidge understands that when more people get vaccinated more people can get back to work safely. Like Paladino, however, he finds the overreach of the government to be problematic.
“I get the rationale behind it,” said Greenidge. “It makes sense. I support people getting back to work. The other part of it is forcing or restricting people in terms of their rights.”
Greenidge is far more concerned about how vaccine mandates will impact people in smaller businesses that don’t have strong online presence and whose workers can’t simply work from home if they don’t want to get vaccinated.
“When you look at the state of businesses right now, until we get out of this pandemic, there is so much uncertainty,” said the BID director. “People are not shopping the way that they used to. More people are buying online, so the local businesses are struggling. I’m not even talking about the restaurants, that is a whole other loss.”
The situation is not black and white, added Greenidge.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a member of the City Council’s Committee on Health, had a similar take.
“The Supreme Court got it right,” said Holden. “Vaccinations are critical and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Frequent testing and masking are also good ideas while the pandemic continues. But private companies should choose these policies for themselves and their employees. That mandate was an overreach.”
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech had a somewhat different view.
“I think it is critically important for businesses, big or small, and Americans overall to be fully vaccinated,” said Grech. “Whether that means two shots and a booster or a third shot and a booster — it’s one of those things that we have to grin and bear it. Get it done so that we can go back to some type of normalcy in our country.”
