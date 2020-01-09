  • January 9, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Missing alert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am

Missing alert 0 comments

The police are searching for a missing person, Juliet Ramikissoon, 82, who was last seen inside her Briarwood residence near the vicinity of 149th Street and 85th Drive on Jan. 2 at approximately 7 a.m.

Ramikissoon is an Asian female who is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has a thin build, light complexion and black hair, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, brown sneakers and a pink nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]