Missing alert

The police are searching for a missing person, Juliet Ramikissoon, 82, who was last seen inside her Briarwood residence near the vicinity of 149th Street and 85th Drive on Jan. 2 at approximately 7 a.m.

Ramikissoon is an Asian female who is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has a thin build, light complexion and black hair, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, brown sneakers and a pink nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.