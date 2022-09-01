Sundaes and strawberry shortcakes are still a go despite some recent confusion that a law enacted last year prohibits people under 21 from purchasing whipped cream.
In 2021, a bill introduced by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) to prohibit the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as whippits or whip-its, to those under 21 was passed to combat using them to get high.
Many took that to mean, however, that the actual cans of whipped cream could not be sold to those deemed underage by the bill.
Over the weekend, major media outlets sensationalized the story with headlines like “You now have to be 21+ to buy a can of whipped cream in NY,” “New York Wants People to Show ID for This Pumpkin Pie Staple,” and “Dem-run state bans teens from buying whipped cream canisters.”
A Daily News cartoon by Bill Bramhall even highlighted it.
But they all had it wrong: The bill refers to the cartridges that one would insert into a dispenser, or canister, for fresh whipped cream, — not the cans of the stuff.
Minors can buy all the whipped cream they want, Addabbo told the Chronicle.
“There has been a misinterpretation of the language and intent of the bill,” he said in a press release Monday as his office sought to field the dozens of questions pouring in and set up interviews with news outlets to clear up the misunderstanding.
“My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters that is the target of this law.”
The legislation specifies that, Addabbo said, and there was no better way to word the bill than how he did it, something the state Attorney General’s Office confirmed for him.
The issue at hand was that the chargers can be used as a recreational drug if users crack them open and inhale the gas inside.
Addabbo took up the anti-whippit cause as concerns were raised in his district, and across the state, over the piles of used cartridges littering the streets.
“A few days after I was informed by the Governor’s Office that it had become law, I began finding hundreds of these canisters on 156th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard,” Addabbo told the Chronicle back in December.
“A lot of them were green with fancy lettering. That tells me they are being marketed to children. No baker or cook is going to use those neon green canisters. They say ‘Whip-it’ on the side! That’s definitely targeting younger kids.”
He said in a statement last year that they were indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem.
Though the law went into effect last year, the recent confusion may be traced back to a convenience store in upstate New York that recently put its own sign up saying that it would card people for whipped cream.
That caught the attention of local news outlets, and Addabbo thought he made it clear when they called him that it was the chargers.
“They mentioned ‘canister’ and I went, ‘cartridge,’ and they went ‘canister’ ... and I thought there was some miscommunication then,” he said.
Then, he saw the final story but it had already taken off, he said. People didn’t realize, he thinks, that one can easily buy those little cartridges separately, even on Amazon, with no dairy required. Since then, corrections and follow-up stories have been issued.
“It’s been an interesting 48 hours or so,” he added.
But there is a silver lining. The attention to the issue, he hopes, will shine a light on the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide.
N2O is also known as “laughing gas” and dental professionals use it for procedures to relieve pain, but it is highly addictive and has detrimental effects if used improperly.
Studies have shown that younger people are most at risk when it comes to inhalants because they are inexpensive, easy to obtain and may provide one of the easiest ways to get high.
“Since the bill was implemented, we have gotten no complaints of people seeing them in the street,” Addabbo said.
“I’m hoping the bill in its intended form is actually working.”
