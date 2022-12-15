A bearded man with a jolly smile was handing out presents in Corona on a chilly Tuesday afternoon — and it wasn’t Santa Claus.
It was Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), who was leading a holiday toy giveaway at William F. Moore Park at the intersection of Corona Avenue and 108th Street between 51st and 52nd avenues.
Moya and a handful of volunteers from the Cement and Concrete Workers District Council passed out free toys to hundreds of excited neighborhood children and families. The line of people waiting for gifts extended around the perimeter of the park. It’s estimated that about 500 toys were distributed between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The councilman is in a particularly generous mood. In November he delivered turkeys to over 3,500 families across his district. And he has two more gift giveaways scheduled before Christmas.
“Some families here struggle to put food on their tables, so some kids might not be able to get a gift during the holiday,” Moya pointed out. “And the coronavirus did not help.
“But the mere gesture of a gift can mean the world to these kids. Seeing the look on their happy faces is my favorite part of days like this.”
Where do all the presents come from? Moya’s office works with a laundry list of sponsors, along with community-based organizations and local churches, to ensure that children of various ages can receive a toy they’ll enjoy.
The festivities were far from over when the gift-giving ended. Next came the 42nd annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, which has been held at William F. Moore Park each year.
According to Moya, the Lisa family, a once-prominent political powerhouse in Corona, used to organize the tree-lighting affair. Born and raised in the area, Moya attended it growing up. The councilman described former Democratic District Leader Jim Lisa as a mentor and his “political grandfather.” It’s fitting that Moya has hosted the event for the last two decades.
“I took up the mantle because I want to see this tradition continue,” Moya said. “It’s become a true community and family event.”
Corona Democratic District Leader Ari Espinal, who co-hosted the tree lighting with Moya, told the crowd that the annual gathering “keeps the neighborhood alive.”
The tree lighting was preceded by classic Christmas songs: chorus students from St. Leo Catholic Academy, PS 110 and PS 14 Fairview belted out enthusiastic renditions.
PS 14 Fairview’s choir has had some practice outdoors recently: It was selected as this year’s NBC 4 New York Star Choir and sang on live television Nov. 30 at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting.
