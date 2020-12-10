Outgoing Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) is looking back fondly on his time in office.
“It was the best job I had because I was able to help people,” he told the Chronicle Monday.
Miller, whose 38th District encompasses Glendale, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park, said he’s proud of his work in the community.
Serving six terms since he was first elected in 2009, Miller lost a Democratic primary to Jenifer Rajkumar in June.
“My concentration, mostly, was community-wise and not so much getting my name on the chapter, on the laws of New York, though I had many of them,” he said.
Miller made sure to mention his staff.
“It’s not just me,” he said. “They’re the smart ones. I’m just a pretty face.”
The lawmaker said the job consisted of many little things, such as adding a turn signal at Park Lane South and Forest Parkway.
“It made a major impact on people’s lives because you were always backed up making that turn,” Miller said.
The J train line was repainted after he lobbied the MTA for a year and a half, noting that the money was put in for it long before he was elected but that the agency had been sitting on it.
“For me that was a big thing for the community,” Miller said.
He noted constituent cases such as helping a veteran receive benefits and housing.
“He was literally starving and we took him in and helped him,” Miller said.
Miller also sponsored a Valentines for Veterans Drive, collecting toiletries and cards for patients at the New York State Veterans Home in St. Albans.
“Each year it grew and grew and grew, and it was a tremendous success,” he said.
The assemblyman said during the pandemic his office has helped more than 1,000 people collect unemployment or at least put them in touch with the state Department of Labor to receive help.
Working with the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, he has helped distribute foods to thousands of people.
“That’s a tremendous need that we’re filling,” Miller said.
Miller also spoke about recycling events he would hold twice a year.
“We brought in tons and tons of stuff that was recycled that would have ordinarily just went to the dump,” he said.
The assemblyman recalled a night of bad weather that left many in Glendale and Woodhaven snowed in. Miller was on a Woodhaven Residents Block Association call-in show when a woman called and said her daughter needed to go to dialysis the next day. Miller and his office called the Department of Sanitation and by the next morning the woman’s street and access to the main road were plowed. “To me, that was like, wow, ordinarily I don’t think you’d be able to do that,” Miller said.
Of the bills he got passed, Miller has two that stand out as favorites.
One was the introduction of a special license plate that features the Kiwanis International logo.
“Every other group had a license plate and Kiwanis did not,” he said.
Miller also sponsored a bill for a Down’s syndrome license plate. Any state resident can be issued the plates, with the words “Down’s Syndrome Awareness,” for an annual $25 fee, which is deposited to a Down’s Syndrome Research Fund. “I’m proud to be able to do that,” Miller said.
Before entering politics, he already was a familiar face in the community.
Miller was a member of Community Board 5 and the Greater Ridgewood Youth Council as well as president of the Glendale Kiwanis Club. He was also a branch manager for Tiger Federal Credit Union.
He was pushed to run by people in the community, much to his surprise.
“Of course I told them they were nuts and I never did any of that,” Miller said.
But he decided he could help the area by running for office.
He picked up support from both sides of the aisle, not just from then-Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Democratic District Leader Frank Kotnik but also the Queens Conservative Party.
“Going out and doing the work in the community I felt this gave me a little more calling power to be able to get some of the things that were needed in the community,” he said. “That’s why I took the opportunity.”
Miller took office in September 2009.
“I never did politics,” he said. “I didn’t work in politics. Once I got in, learning the system was an eye-opener.”
Miller said there was one time he was in session for more than 30 straight hours.
“To me that was a bit much but it had to be done,” he said.
Another part of the job was “sitting in conference and listening to 106 different opinions about a bill. And everybody thought they were right,” Miller said.
He said the budget was the biggest eye-opener for him.
“It’s nothing that you want and then you have to negotiate it through,” Miller said. “Sometimes you have to compromise. They call it horse trading up there but sometimes you gotta do something to get what you want.”
The assemblyman said he does not know what is next.
“I know I won’t be running for president or governor,” Miller said.
He added, “I made a tremendous number of friends that I’ll have for the rest of my life. I just wanted to thank the people in the community. They really came out to help me and embraced me when I came in.”
