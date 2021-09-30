Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) introduced a bill last Thursday designed to clean up city streets and end jurisdictional disputes over their maintenance. It has support from nearly a dozen lawmakers so far.
Intro 2409, which would codify which agencies are responsible for streetscape cleaning and maintenance, would provide clarification on the jurisdiction for upkeep of certain city properties, including center malls, traffic islands, triangles, medians, underpasses, overpasses, safety zones, step streets, pedestrian walkways, sidewalks along with city-owned properties, dead-end streets and areas along arterial highways, railroad or subway lines, according to Miller’s office.
The bill would require the city’s departments of Transportation, Sanitation and Parks to develop and maintain a web-based application to track progress in relation to the maintenance of city assets under each agency’s authority.
“We desperately need greater transparency when it comes to which agencies are responsible for maintaining the City’s streetscape,” said Miller in a statement. “There have been countless instances where medians, underpasses, and traffic islands have entered this ‘no man’s land,’ where there’s seemingly no one responsible for the maintenance of these spaces. They then become overgrown and hotspots for illegal dumping. Codifying these responsibilities and publishing them for public view will be a powerful tool in determining who is responsible for what and which agencies need to be held accountable.”
If passed, the legislation would formally codify a 1983 Koch-era bill and would end the lack of transparency and “endless finger-pointing” along with bureaucratic confusion for residents who struggle to pin down agencies responsible for certain public spaces, especially in Eastern Queens where those areas have gotten worse during Covid-19, according to Miller’s office. The sheer lack of clarity about which agency is responsible for what has led to community-based cleanup groups utilizing their own resources to beautify spaces where agencies failed, everywhere from Jamaica to Howard Beach to Astoria.
Earlier this year, the Department of Sanitation addressed the garbage found near the Van Wyck Expressway at Foch Boulevard and 168th Road, 109th Avenue and the Van Wyck, 135th Avenue and 140th Street, and 135th Avenue and North Conduit Avenue by sending a crew to clean up the illegally dumped garbage. The agency said that it intends to up its surveillance of the area and others like it throughout the city.
“The New York City Department of Sanitation remains committed to keeping the City healthy, safe and clean,” said Belinda Mager, a spokeswoman for DSNY. “We look forward to discussing the bill with the City Council.”
Councilmembers Vanessa Gibson (D-Bronx), Ben Kallos (D-NY), Kevin Riley (D-Bronx), Keith Powers (D-NY), Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Robert Holden (D-Middle Village), Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) have co-sponsored Miller’s legislation.
Koo, chairman of the Committee on Parks and Recreation, said in a statment. “Maintaining our city’s property is a tremendous responsibility, but it is far too often a jurisdictional nightmare in which overlap between city agencies results in total inaction.”
Vallone agreed.
“Creating a plan that is clear and accessible to the public will go a long way towards ensuring that city agencies can work efficiently and quickly towards remedying these often blighted areas,” said Vallone in a statement.
Adams said she was tired of the “eyesores” and “illegal dumping” that have been a detriment to her constituents’ health and safety and that “our City’s streetscapes have remained dirty and unkempt due to confusion over which City agency is responsible for maintenance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.