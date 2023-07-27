Mayor Adams announced Wednesday that the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus will house up to 1,000 migrant men in its parking lot. His office said it will open “in the coming weeks.” Adams said the state will reimburse the city for costs associated with the emergency response center.
The possibility of using the site as a relief center for asylum seekers became public last weekend, prompting area elected officials and civic leaders to hold a press conference in opposition last week. While they acknowledged the need for more beds as asylum seekers continue to be sent to the city, they decried a lack of communication from City Hall and limited public transportation in the area.
Borough President Donovan Richards reiterated that in a statement. “Queens will always open its arms to any and all people wishing to seek refuge and build a better life here ... But that openness should not be confused with naiveté,” he said, calling for a Community Advisory Board. He added later, “The success of this effort hinges upon an efficient, constant channel of communication.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
