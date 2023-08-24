New York City is in the midst of a migrant crisis. According to reports, more than 100,000 migrants have arrived in the city since spring 2022. Mayor Adams himself has called it a humanitarian crisis. Other elected officials have spoken out, begging for federal aid, while citizens’ cries of “Close the border” can be seen across social media. Most recently, here in Queens, Creedmoor Psychiatric Center became a new “tent city,” sparking protests.
With the influx of migrants also comes an influx of children who will be enrolling in schools.
Many city schools have been struggling with capacity issues, and while the Department of Education has been adding seats, new mandates like limits for class sizes might make it difficult for the public school system to properly accommodate large quantities of migrant children.
According to the DOE, 4,422 new seats are being added citywide this fall, but it is not yet widely known how many seats will be needed to accommodate migrant students.
Additionally, potential language barriers could create a dire need for bilingual educators among an ongoing teacher shortage.
The Chronicle reached out to several Queens principals and none were willing to comment on the matter; however, one former educator offered perspective.
“I’m not comfortable with it, nor do I think schools are equipped to handle it,” the former Queens Village middle school teacher told the Chronicle under the condition of anonymity. “How do you make sure that, say, fourth-grade migrant students are on the same level as fourth-grade New Yorkers?” she said.
“Some of these children have no reading or math skills whatsoever. Do you still enroll them in with the children their age, or do you embarrass them and place them with the kindergartners? Do you create a special class just for kids on their level? There’s so many questions involved, and no clarity.”
Rego Park parent Jean Hahn, head of the group Queens Parents United and a co-vice president of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education NYC, offered her insight into potential issues, which include overpopulation in schools and having to adjust staffing due to educational needs.
“I think when parents who aren’t aware of the situation realize that they are now in direct competition for enrichment programs, special education services and other resources, it’ll be a problem,” Hahn said.
“If afterschool programs are taken away, because now a school might need another ELL teacher to assist, parents may lose patience. It could become a political problem as well,” she added.
Hahn also suggested there may be some financial redirection in schools — money for clubs and extracurricular activities may be redirected toward hiring more ELL teachers or tutoring to get new migrant students on track.
Patricia C. of Richmond Hill, a mother of a fourth-grader and a high school freshman, has more of an open mind.
“Empathy is important in situations like these. We need to remember how lucky we are to have access to a good education system. Why should we shame others for seeking it for their children?” she said.
One current teacher from Woodhaven, who did not wish to reveal her identity in fear of retribution, simply said, “It will be fascinating to see how this plays out. I’m concerned for all parties: educators and families of both citizens and migrants.”
Representatives for Schools Chancellor David Banks and the DOE did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
