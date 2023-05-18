Less than a month after their arrival, the 122 male migrants housed in Bayside’s Anchor Inn were transferred to another temporary shelter in Staten Island Sunday afternoon; by Monday night, the hotel began welcoming families of refugees, according to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Paladino said City Hall notified her of the move just before 2 p.m. Sunday; by 4 p.m., migrant men began moving out of the Anchor Inn. According to the councilmember, city employees running the hotel shelter were not made aware of the change; she said her office had received three calls from the Department of Homeless Services Tuesday, in an effort to inform her of the matter, albeit, too late.
By Monday morning, all 122 men had left the inn and been sent to Staten Island. That included six now-former occupants who had secured jobs in the Bayside area, according to the councilmember.
As asylum seekers have continued to arrive in New York City en masse — increasingly so with the lapse of Title 42 last week, the policy, used by the Trump administration, that let authorities turn migrants away at the country’s borders during the pandemic — Mayor Adams has called on President Biden to speed up the work authorization process in hopes of easing the crisis.
Paladino said city restrictions prevent different groups of people from occupying shelters at the same time; since families were moving in, the men were not allowed to stay.
“I guess [City Hall] feel[s] that they’ll find work wherever they go next,” she told the Chronicle Wednesday.
Though she had previously expressed concerns about men in particular occupying the hotel, Paladino was concerned about how migrants would be affected by the move.
“We’re not in a good place — the migrants certainly are not,” she said. “At times, it seems downright inhumane.”
Paladino said she was not given an explanation as to why the men were being moved at all, let alone to Staten Island. Neither the Mayor’s Office nor the Department of Social Services responded to the Chronicle’s comment requests by press time.
“They really don’t know who’s getting off the bus,” Paladino said of the administration. “My thought process is, a certain number of families come off the bus, and they literally make decisions right there on the spot ... they’ve already looked at different areas, and they know when people get off the bus, that’s where they’re going to go.”
The hotel was full once again as of Wednesday afternoon.
The change in occupancy comes as the Adams administration is scrambling to find more housing for asylum seekers, opting for schools in some cases and potentially using libraries, too [see separate stories].
Nor had Paladino been told definitively why families were moving in. Based on past experience, the councilmember suspected the Anchor Inn was chosen for families due to its close proximity to PS 31 and MS 158, where migrant children will start school immediately. Though both have English language learner programs and resources, Paladino doubted it would be enough.
Paladino was initially concerned about the hotel’s ability to accommodate families, as the rooms only sleep three people.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Paladino’s office told the Chronicle bigger families were allowed to use more than one room with a parent in each.
