After witnessing asylum seekers dumpster diving for clothes and panhandling at a hotel in Jamaica, a civic leader raised her concerns about what she considers a lack of information about resources for migrants.
On Tuesday, the Queens Chronicle and Aracelia Cook, the president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, spoke with one migrant couple, who have three kids under the age of 9 outside one of the hotels about their experience leaving Cali, Colombia, and what help the family received since coming to New York.
“I think that people need to understand what they are dealing with,” said Cook. “They are saying, ‘Where should I go?’”
The migrant couple, with the help of Lisette Rios, a member of the civic group, translating, said that they left their home country after the husband witnessed a murder. The victim was a customer at the barbershop where the husband, named German, worked. He was called to come outside and then shot six times in the head, approximately four months ago.
German told the police about the crime, and when he returned to the business, graffiti was scrawled across the shop saying, “you’re next.”
“The people who actually did it were basically threatening to kill them,” said Rios.
For seven days, the family of five walked through the forests of South America until someone drove them to Mexico and once they got to the country, they went to immigration services, according to the man.
“When they went to immigration, they asked him, ‘Where do you want to go?’” Rios said. “He was supposed to go to Tennessee, but the person he had was like, ‘I can’t help you, but go to New York, because they have a lot of resources.’ So he chose to come to New York.”
Since arriving 15 days ago, the migrants were sent to the hotel in Jamaica, where they receive a continental breakfast, a lunch burrito and rice and chicken or a steak for dinner.
“They are treating them good,” said Rios. “But he has no access to clothing.”
The couple was approached by someone they believe to be a city official about English as a second language instruction, but they haven’t seen the official for days, according to the wife.
The couple said they would like to work, but don’t know what to do about childcare.
“He is a certified barber and she is a certified hairstylist,” said the translator. “They were approached on the street with a flier about a daycare, but they found the person to be suspicious. They just take walks across the neighborhood so the kids don’t get bored being in the hotel.”
No one has helped them to look for jobs, according to German.
“So there is nothing planned for them during the day?” Cook asked the translator. “It’s like the city is saying, ‘Here is a room and food. Figure it out.’”
The man does not know how long he will be here, but he hopes he can stay.
“He wants to be here for the long term to make a better life for his wife and kids here,” Rios said. “He wants to get housing ASAP.”
Because the couple used a Tennessee address when they passed through immigration services, the family is expected back in the state by Aug. 16 for an appointment.
When asked about some people not wanting migrants in the area, German said that he hasn’t faced any stigma in Jamaica, but has been welcomed by people.
Cook said she will reach out to nearby churches to learn which ones run clothes drives. She will also be running a clothes drive to help migrants in the area and people can email her at 149thsopca@gmail.com. She also has plans for a rally next week to further raise awareness about migrants not having access or being aware of resources in the area.
“It saddens me that he is trying to provide a safe and nurturing place for his family,” said Cook, who has attempted to reach the point person for Mayor Adams’ Office in Queens about resources and activities for migrants. “I haven’t heard from him since the last Community Board 12 general meeting.”
That CB 12 meeting was held on June 21.
“They should be treated with respect and dignity,” she said. “If Adams’ office is a sanctuary city ... they should do more.”
Queens Chronicle reached out to Kevin Morris, the Queens borough director from the Mayor’s Office, and he suggested that people call the Office of Immigration Affairs for legal help or the city Department of Social Services. The OIA is at (800) 354-0365 and DSS at (718) 557-1399.
Asked about who was on the ground to speak to the immigrants about resources available to them, Morris said he did not know.
