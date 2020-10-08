While no New York City movie theaters have been open since March, an announcement Monday by the operators of the Regal UA Midway theater in Forest Hills has some area residents concerned about the long-term future of the movie house that is considered a cultural treasure in Queens.
Regal Cinemas is owned by London-based Cineworld Group, which announced Monday that it is suspending operations in all theaters in the Unites States and the United Kingdom.
The Associated Press reported that the company has cited the delay in release of blockbusters, such as “No Time to Die,” the newest James Bond film; and continued closures in major markets such as New York.
The company is not using the word “closed.”
“Regal will temporarily suspend operations at all theatres at close of business on Thursday, October 8,” Regal said in a statement in its website. “This is in response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures.”
A message on the phone at the corporate offices in Knoxville, Tenn. during business hours on Wednesday showed them to be closed. Regal operates nine other theaters in New York City, including the Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said he knew nothing specific about the announcement or the possible future of the Midway itself.
“But the cinema industry is in a world of hurt right now,” he said.
NPR is reporting that about 40,000 Regal workers in the United States now are facing furloughs. It is the second-largest theater chain in the country.
“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable opening in the U.S.,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in an NPR report.
“We cannot be in a situation where we lose more cash when we are open than when we are closed,” he told the Associated Press.
“No Time to Die,” the 25th Bond film and the last expected to star Daniel Craig as British super spy 007, was originally set to be released in November, but has been pushed back to spring 2021 by its studio.
Frank Gulluscio, district manager of Community Board 6, has pleasant memories of the Midway going back decades. He hopes the closure is a short one.
“Back before it became a multiplex, they would have old movie posters on the wall,” he of said. “It has atmosphere. Why would you want to go to Nassau County or anywhere else for that? You want that in the neighborhood where you live and where you work.”
Gulluscio said he has been looking forward to the next Bond film.
“Pierce Brosnan is my favorite Bond,” he said of the Irish actor who played 007 in four movies between 1995 and 2002.
Leslie Brown, of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, also hopes the ticket booths reopen soon.
“I live here and grew up here,” she said.
Brown and Gulluscio both said they have some scuttlebutt that the closure might be permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.