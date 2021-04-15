The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be closing one of the tubes of the Queens Midtown Tunnel each of the next two weekends to mill and repave the roadways.
The Manhattan-bound, or north, tube will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 16, to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 19. The Queens-bound south tube will remain open with one lane operating in each direction.
The process will reverse beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 23, when the south tube is closed for milling and repaving while the north tube remains in operation.
The MTA said there also will be partial overnight closures during the weekends of April 30 to May 3 and May 7 to 10 to allow for additional related work, such as new, more clearly marked lane striping.
Signs will be in place to alert drivers, and NYPD traffic enforcement agents will be posted to manage traffic. Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for their trips and to take alternate routes if possible.
