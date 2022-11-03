New Yorkers who have not yet cast their ballots can take advantage of early voting through Sunday; all others can go to the polls on Nov. 8 to make their choices for federal and state offices. There also are four referendum questions. Polling places can be found at vote.nyc/elections. This is how things look in Queens:
U.S. Senate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, WFP) is seeking his fifth term in the upper chamber. He is being challenged by Joe Pinion (R-C) and Diane Sare (LaRouche) in an election where Democrats and Republicans both are looking to break a 50-50 deadlock.
U.S. Congress 3rd District
The redrawn version of the district represented by retiring U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) is being contested by businessman Robert Zimmerman (D, WFP) and Queens native and Wall Street financier George Santos (R, C).
U.S. Congress 5th District
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) is seeking his 13th term in Washington, DC, against businessman and Rockaway civic leader Paul King (R, C). The newly drawn district will represent only Queens residents.
U.S. Congress 6th District
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) is seeking her sixth term against retired bricklayer and Bayside resident Thomas Zmich (R, C, MF).
U.S. Congress 7th District
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D, WFP-Brooklyn, Queens) is running for her 16th term in the House of Representatives. She is being challenged by Juan Pagan (R, C), a former correction officer and former employee of the Federal Reserve, Baruch College and the city Department of Education.
U.S. Congress 14th District
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, WFP-Bronx, Queens) is in search of her third term against businesswoman and Bronx native Tina Forte (R) and Queens native Desi Cuellar (C), a member of the New York National Guard’s Counter Drug Task Force.
Governor
Gov. Hochul (D, WFP), who took office in August 2021 following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is running for her first full term with Lt. Gov. and former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado. They are being challenged by U. S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R, C-Suffolk) and his running mate, retired NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito.
Attorney General
Attorney General Letitia James (D-WFP), first elected in 2018, is running against Michael Henry (R, C), whose law firm practices commercial litigation, creditor bankruptcy and related matters.
State comptroller
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli (D-WFP) was first appointed by the Legislature in 2007, and has been elected three times. His opponent is Paul Rodriguez (R, C), who has worked in international banking and finance following 25 years on Wall Street.
State Senate 11th District
Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D, WFP-Flushing) has served 12 terms. She serves as chair of the Committee on Higher Education. Her challenger is Stefano Forte (R, C), president of the Queens branch of the American Conservation Coalition, a group dedicated to cleaning parks and restoring the environment.
State Senate 15th District
Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D, WTP-Howard Beach) has been nominated for an eighth term in the state Senate. Danniel Maio (R, C, I, MF), a map maker and county GOP leader, is running for the Republicans.
State Senate 16th District
Sen. John Liu (D, WFP-Bayside) is running for his third term in the Senate, where he is chairman of the New York City Education Committee. Challenger Ruben Cruz II (R, C, I) runs a consulting business, along with his wife, that specializes in health and wellness programs along with arts and culture.
State Assembly 23rd District
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D, WTP-Rockaway Park) has been nominated for her fourth term. She is being challenged by Thomas Sullivan (R, C), a former small businessman who is in the financial services industry and the U.S. Army Reserve.
State Assembly 25th District
Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D, WFP-Fresh Meadows) is a five-term incumbent. She serves as chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection. Seth Breland (R) was uncontested for the Republican nomination.
State Assembly 26th District
Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. He serves as chairman of the Committee on Cities. He faces Robert Speranza (R, C), a retired New York City police officer.
State Assembly 27th District
Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) has been in the Assembly since 2017. Angelo King (R, C) is on the GOP line.
State Assembly 28th District
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D, WFP) is a 17-year incumbent. His challenger, Michael Conigliaro (R, C), is the managing attorney at a law form.
State Assembly 30th District
Steven B. Raga (D) is the former chief of staff to retiring assemblyman Brian Barnwelll (D-Woodside) and now is director of Woodside on the Move. Sean S. Lally (R, MF) is the Republican nominee.
State Assembly 32nd District
Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) is running for her 17th term. She is being challenged by Republican Marilyn Miller and Anthony Andrews Jr. of the Working Families Party.
State Assembly 40th District
Assemblyman Ron Kim (D, WFP-Flushing) was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 and is chairman of the Committee on Aging. Sharon Liao (R,C) is vice president of Infinity Fortune Group, which helps small business owners to gain more public exposure and referral customers.
Judge of the Civil Court
Queens County
Voters will pick two from among Karen Lin (D), William D. Shanahan (R, C, I), Maria T. Gonzalez (D) and Daniel Kogan (R, C, I).
Unopposed
State Senate candidates running unopposed include Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); Sen. Mike Gianaris (D, WFP-Astoria); Sen. Jessica Ramos (D, WFP-Jackson Heights); Sen. Leroy Comrie Jr. (D-St. Albans); Sen. Julie Salazar (D-Brooklyn, Queens); Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn, Queens); and Kristen Gonzalez (D, WFP-Western Queens)
Uncontested Assembly candidates include Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows); Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D, WFP-Springfield Gardens); Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D, WFP-Far Rockaway); Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village); Asemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D, WFP-East Elmhurst); Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona); Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D, WFP-Astoria); Juan Ardila (D, WFP-Western Queens); Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven); and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D, WFP-Corona).
In the race for Justice of the Supreme Court-11th Judicial District, the four candidates for four positions are Denise Johnson (D, R), Leigh Cheng (D, R), Lee Meyersohn (D, R) and Nestor H. Diaz (D, R).
The first referendum question involves a state proposal to sell $4.2 billion in bonds for various water and environmental issues.
The remaining three are New York City-specific.
Proposal Number One, an Amendment: Clean Water, Clean Air,
and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022
To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to four billion two hundred million dollars to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?
Proposal Number Two, a Question:
Add a Statement of Values to Guide Government
This proposal would amend the New York City Charter to: Add a preamble, which would be an introductory statement of values and vision aspiring toward “a just and equitable city for all” New Yorkers; and Include in the preamble a statement that the City must strive to remedy “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise, and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions, and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers.” The preamble is intended to guide City government in fulfilling its duties. Shall this proposal be adopted?
Proposal Number Three, a Question:
Establish a Racial Equity Office, Plan, and Commission
This proposal would amend the City Charter to: Require citywide and agency-specific Racial Equity Plans every two years. The plans would include intended strategies and goals to improve racial equity and to reduce or eliminate racial disparities; Establish an Office of Racial Equity and appoint a Chief Equity Officer to advance racial equity and coordinate the City’s racial equity planning process. The Office would support City agencies in improving access to City services and programs for those people and communities who have been negatively affected by previous policies or actions, and collect and report data related to equity; and Establish a Commission on Racial Equity, appointed by City elected officials. In making appointments to this Commission, elected officials would be required to consider appointees who are representative of or have experience advocating for a diverse range of communities. The Commission would identify and propose priorities to inform the racial equity planning process and review agency and citywide Racial Equity Plans. Shall this proposal be adopted?
Proposal Number Four, a Question: Measure the True Cost of Living
This proposal would amend the City Charter to: Require the City to create a “true cost of living” measure to track the actual cost in New York City of meeting essential needs, including housing, food, childcare, transportation, and other necessary costs, and without considering public, private, or informal assistance, in order to inform programmatic and policy decisions; and Require the City government to report annually on the “true cost of living” measure. Shall this proposal be adopted?
