A Middle Village man is facing up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court to posting threats of violence before and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Eduard Florea, 41, whose threats included killing U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of transmitting threats to injure and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony, according to a statement released by the office of Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
The hearing took place before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollack in federal court in Brooklyn.
The attack on the Capitol came as Congress was preparing to certify the election of President Biden.
“With today’s guilty plea, Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to thwart the results of the Presidential election,” Kasulis said. “This office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and to using all available tools to preserve the public safety, uphold the rule of law and support the peaceful transfer of power.”
According to court filings referenced by Kasulis, Florea on the evening of Jan. 5 posted, “We need to all come to an agreement ... and go armed ... and really take back Washington.”
That was followed minutes later by, “Tomorrow may very [well] be the day war kicks off ... ” At 11:53 p.m. the same day, Florea posted, “Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the f***ing fish.”
In the early morning hours of Jan. 6, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Florea referenced Warnock again, stating, “Dead men can’t pass sh*t laws ... ”
Later that day, after the assault on the Capitol had begun, Florea posted that he intended to travel to Washington, DC as part of a group armed with firearms ready to engage in additional violence.
Between approximately 2 and 6 p.m. — while the Capitol was under siege — Florea posted the following messages, among others:
“Mine are ready ... I am ready ... we need to regroup outside of DC and attack from all sides … talking to some other guys ... I will keep watching for the signal.”
“I am awaiting my orders ... armed and ready to deploy ... ”
“Guns cleaned loaded ... got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy ... we are just waiting for the word.”
“There 3 car full of armed patriots heading in from NY ... ”
“Me and some guys are gearing up to head in ... where are you ... 3 cars already are enroute ... all armed.”
“It’s time to unleash some violence.”
On Jan. 12, FBI special agents and officers with the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant at Florea’s home in Middle Village.
The search revealed that Florea, previously convicted of a New York state firearms-related felony, illegally possessed more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
