Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney from Astoria, is running for the state Attorney General’s Office.
Henry, a Republican candidate, is campaigning to tackle crime, corruption and the coronavirus crisis.
“The reason I looked into running is that I saw what was going on with the one-party controlled state and government’s disastrous response to the Covid crisis,” said Henry. “I’m seeing that the office is heavily being used, attorney general after attorney general, to become the next governor or to weaponize the office against political opponents while there are a lot of issues in New York State that need to be addressed.”
Henry believes that ousted Gov. Cuomo used the office to parade himself as a national hero and thinks the former executive is a “pandemic profiteer.”
“This is something that affected everybody,” said Henry. “People’s parents were put in a nursing home and they wouldn’t learn of their deaths until days later.”
Thousands of seniors died in nursing homes during the height of the pandemic last year, but it was a report about sexual abuse allegations by Attorney General Tish James, who is running for governor, that led to Cuomo leaving the governorship.
“Parents were forced into a nursing home with bad ventilation,” said Henry. “The former governor was talking to publishers about a book deal and then eventually started to utilize employees and resources to help enrich himself in an over $5 million book deal. There is a lot that needs to be answered for.”
The former elected official’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was suspended indefinitely Wednesday for allegedly using the news network’s resources to investigate the governor’s accusers while possibly serving in an advisory role in his sibling’s sexual abuse scandal.
“I’m not under the illusion that I can bring 15,000 people back to life, but I believe families deserve closure,” said Henry.
The Republican candidate believes James has politicized her office.
“When she first got in, I had high hopes for her,” said Henry. “She is very likable. I thought she would be different ... she is engaging in lawsuits that are not to the benefit of the people of New York State, but to make a political name for herself ... she is wasting taxpayer dollars to build name recognition for herself.”
Henry also believes the 2019 criminal justice reform has gone too far and is impacting minorities the most.
“Criminal justice reform is a noble cause,” said Henry. “The problem is ... I meet mothers on a regular basis who have lost children [to violence].”
Henry believes that bail reform law needs to be repealed and that there needs to be more partnerships with the AG’s Office and local district attorneys.
“I 100 percent agree that there are people in jail that are struggling,” said Henry. “If you look at what goes on in the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, there are a lot of people sitting in Rikers Island and they don’t even know what they are being charged for ... but now the worst of the worst are getting out of jail.”
The solution: Repeal bail reform and replace it with something better, according to Henry. Get people in drug rehab treatment instead for 12 to 16 months instead of jail. Get help for people who are severely mentally ill, but do not let them roam the streets.
“They are not only endangering other people, they are also endangering themselves,” said Henry. “They are talking to themselves and they are going to freeze to death in the winter. They need help, they need medication and they need to be monitored.”
Henry understands that he has an uphill battle as a Republican in a blue state, but has no problem reaching across the aisle.
“You have to find a way to get through to communities that haven’t traditionally voted Republican,” said Henry. “Voters might not change their affiliation, but they might this time around because things are so bad.”
As to his legal expertise, Henry said, “I was in management in the mortgage industry and ... I have done some asylum work in the Asian community for people who were persecuted for practicing Christianity or Catholicism in China.”
