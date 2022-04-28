For six months, Ralph Link, a Richmond Hill man who worked part-time as a seasonal employee for the New York Mets, had struggled to receive his unemployment benefits from the state Department of Labor.
He had worked for the Mets as a fan appreciation assistant since 2009, but in early 2020 the season was cut short because of the pandemic. Then he worked again for the team during its 2021 season.
“For six months out of the year I will tell fans about the stadium, its seating and the food,” said Link. “You also had to have worked at least six months to get benefits, which I did.”
While he was out of work once more, Link told the Chronicle on April 21 that he learned that he was entitled to collect unemployment benefits from the DOL, so he filed for it around October 2021.
Initially he was told he was rejected, but his claim was later approved and he was promised a weekly benefit rate of $147 before taxes. He was told to check into the DOL’s website on a weekly basis, which he did but he did not receive his funds.
Link reached out to Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) but the numbers that the DOL provided her office for complaints were a fax number and their fraud line, according to the Richmond Hill man.
After speaking to the Chronicle last Thursday under the encouragement of his wife, Link received a call within two hours from the DOL and learned that he would be receiving all of his benefits April 27, along with an additional two weeks of funds that were missing left off from employment records that he wasn’t aware of.
“I heard back from a lady named Ryan,” Link said to the Chronicle on April 22. “Supposedly, when they first filed my claim, there was an issue with ID.me.”
ID.me is an identity verification network that Link’s employer started to use in recent years, he said. He signed up for the ID.me app, but had problems logging back into the account. Then when he filed his claim, the DOL tried to open a new ID.me file for him.
“My claim wasn’t sent through them to get verified, but it did go through somewhere else,” said Link. “The two different sources didn’t match up to my being paid. I was approved for the money, but ID.me did not notify them I was real.”
Link said the woman he spoke with “is going to go into that and will fix my funds,” adding, “Even if I get the money, I still would like to get a call from them saying that ‘everything is done’ and ‘are you happy?’”
A spokesperson for the DOL said Link’s information was sent to a user experience team to be reviewed.
When asked if staffing issues played a part in the response delay, the spokesperson said, “the New York State Department of Labor remains committed to connecting unemployed New Yorkers with the assistance they need — paying out more than $104 billion in unemployment assistance to nearly five million since the beginning of the pandemic.”
The DOL further went on to say that Gov. Hochul lifted a hiring freeze and has added more employers to assist in the agency’s call centers — which remain fully staffed.
“We regularly evaluate our process and make adjustments as necessary while also protecting this critical support system for New Yorkers,” said the DOL spokesperson.
Link thanked the Chronicle and said it felt good that somebody was able to actually cut through the bureaucracy.
“Within two hours I had a phone call,” he said.
Link also asked the DOL representative how could he reach her if another issue arises, or if he fails to get his money this week, but the agency said it doesn’t have direct lines.
“We encourage claimants to utilize the Perkins Chatbot on the DOL website before calling, as it can assist them with many of their needs,” said a DOL spokesperson.
Link received one deposit on Wednesday and has 25 pending payments in his bank account, he said.
Secure messages about claims can be sent via labor.ny.gov/signin and the Claims Center number is 1 (888) 209-8124, which must be followed by the number 5 and may be used from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The agency warns on its website that call volumes are heavy and that people may be placed on hold or offered a call back option.
