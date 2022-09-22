Without dropping a game on the field, the Mets suffered two major losses over the weekend.
Last Friday, the team announced the passing of John Stearns, the four-time All-Star catcher who played 10 seasons with the club, from 1975 to 1984.
The “Bad Dude,” as he was affectionately known, “willed” himself to attend the organization’s Old Timers’ Day last month, according to team president Sandy Alderson. He succumbed to cancer in Denver, CO, last Thursday.
“I am heartbroken,” former teammate Lee Mazzilli said in a statement. “John was just a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was amazed when he went to the batting cage on Old Timers’ Day. That just showed you how much of a competitor he was.”
“Every time we spoke by phone, he kept telling me he was going to beat this thing,” Bobby Valentine, Mets manager during Stearns time on the team’s coaching staff from 2000 to 2001, said in a statement. “That was John Stearns to a tee.”
Stearns is survived by his son, Justin, his brothers, Richard and William, and his sister, Carla.
Then on Saturday, just two months after the induction of her husband, 1969 World Champion Mets manager Gil, into the baseball Hall of Fame, Joan Hodges passed away at the age of 96.
“We are thankful that Joan was able to see Gil inducted into the Hall of Fame in July,” Alderson said in a statement.
“We send our condolences to her daughters, Irene and Cindy, her son Gil Jr. and the rest of the Hodges family,” he added.
