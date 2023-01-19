Months after making his return to Queens for Old Timers’ Day, an original Met passed away on Monday.
Frank Thomas, who played for the team from its inaugural year in 1962 to 1964, died at the age of 93. A corner infielder and outfielder who made his name with his hometown team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thomas slugged 34 home runs for the lovable losers that made up the ’62 club, a franchise record that stood until 1975.
Thomas was one of more than 60 former Mets in attendance at Old Timers’ Day in August. Team radio broadcaster Howie Rose tweeted that Thomas suffered a fall at his home not long before the event and was not expected to attend, but, donning the Mets’ orange and blue one last time, he made it out for the pregame introductions.
“I’m so thankful that my dad was able to go to Old Timers’ Day,” his daughter, Maryanne Pacconi, said in a statement. “It meant the world to him to see his old teammates.”
