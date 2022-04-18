On a cool but sunny Friday morning at Flushing Meadows, fans from all over trickled in — some as early as 6:30 a.m. — to witness an Opening Day to remember: Queens’ own New York Mets unveiled their new statue in honor of the man who is arguably the greatest Met who ever lived, Tom Seaver. And if that weren’t enough, the Mets, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier, doing so at a stadium designed to pay homage to number 42’s home turf, Ebbets Field.
Located about 50 feet from the original Shea Stadium Home Run Apple, the 3,200-pound, bronze and stainless steel Seaver statue stands at 10 feet tall as number 41 stretches into his delivery.
Even before the blue tarpaulin was ripped off of the statue, there was a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation in the air.
“It’s about time,” said Nick “Pin Man” Giampietro. Known for his impressive pin collection, which he wears to every game, the Howard Beach resident is something of a local celebrity among Mets fans.
Indeed, Brooklyn native Dominic Stoker said he’s been waiting for this day since 1969, when Seaver and the Amazins’ won their first World Series title. “Life-long fan,” he said. “Always.”
Just as excited was John Crimarco, who grew up in Flushing and had come prepared with his childhood collection of Tom Seaver baseball cards, several of which were signed. He, however, hasn’t waited quite as long as Stoker: “Since we got rid of the Wilpons,” he said, referring to the former Mets owners. “I knew once the Wilpons left, we’d start paying tribute to the guys that came before.”
Dennis Buckley also welcomed the organization’s new owners, the Cohen family, donning a T-shirt with Steve Cohen wearing a crown, an homage to the famous photo of Biggie Smalls. He and his father, Pat — who grew up in Kings Park, Long Island — drove up from Washington D.C. for Friday’s ceremony.
“I wasn’t missing this for the life of me,” the elder Buckley told the Chronicle.
But for some fans, the anticipation turned to impatience as they waited for the big reveal. As the dedication ceremony continued, some booed as speakers addressed the crowd.
Even so, Borough President Donovan Richards remained in high spirits.
“No one thought those lovable losers would ever reach the top. But Tom proved them wrong. That World Series win put Queens on the map, and showed the world that great things can and do happen here in the best borough in New York City. No longer would Queens ever be overlooked or ignored again — and we have Tom to thank for helping break that narrative,” he said. “This larger-than-life statue is one way we can repay that debt and help keep Tom’s legacy alive for future generations of Queens residents to admire and learn from.”
The crowd — which, at that point, stretched across the front of the stadium, a sea of orange and blue as far back as the parking lot — settled down, however, when Mets Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza took the stage.
“It’s been said that humility is royalty without the crown. That’s why Tom Seaver is our royalty. A humble warrior, Tom brought many things to all of us. But I think the biggest thing he brought to us was faith — faith in this team, faith in this organization, and faith in all the fans,” Piazza said. “And that’s why we love him, and that’s why we’ll always cherish him. And this statue is a beautiful tribute and a memory that will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Cohen remembered the star pitcher’s time with the Mets with nostalgia. “When I was a kid, and I thought of the Mets, I thought of Tom Seaver. I can still see the windup: his knee dragging in the dirt, the ball exploding out of his hand and the stunned look on the face of each batter he stuck out,” he said. “Tom Seaver was a great pitcher and an even greater man. He was poised and intelligent and he represented our team as a proud marine, with dignity, excellence and honor.”
The crowd seemed to soften when Seaver’s widow, Nancy, and their two daughters, Sarah and Anne, took the stage. Peering over the podium toward the statue, Nancy began, “Well, hello, Tom.”
As she began thanking her family, friends, the Mets organization and the fans, she became a bit misty-eyed, pausing for a moment to collect herself. After encouragement from the crowd, who cheered her on, she continued, “We came to New York as 22-year-old kids, so unfamiliar with playing baseball, and being in New York and playing in New York. But shortly after we arrived here, we felt embraced by the fans, by the public, and that made us feel right at home very quickly.”
Sarah and Anne Seaver thanked the sculptor, William Behrends, and his team for their hard work.
“The care that you gave going into this project, taking very good care of Dad, really meant the world to us,” Sarah Seaver said, addressing Behrends directly. Recalling a walkthrough she had done of the site the day before, she continued, “The care and the love that the crew behind the scenes have put into this project was breathtaking. Everybody was referring to the statue as Tom, and, ‘It’s going to be down where your dad is,’ or ‘Oh, yes, he’s over there.’ And I hope you’re honored by that. Because isn’t that the point? The point is that Dad will be here every day forever to greet people as they come in.”
Moments later, the blue curtain was, at long last, ripped off, revealing the statue in all its glory. After the initial cheers, a hush fell over the crowd — perhaps out of awe, perhaps out of a need to take photos, or some combination of the two. Legendary Mets radio commentator Howie Rose, who, fittingly, emceed the ceremony, took note.
“I sense that there have been many breaths that were just taken away because this is every bit as awesome and auspicious as we expected,” he said. “An everlasting tribute to the greatest Met of them all, Tom Seaver.”
