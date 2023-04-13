Though the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field was postponed a day due to rain, one would not have guessed that from the crowds of people lined up outside the stadium before the gates opened last Friday.
Fans bled blue and orange as they geared up to cheer on their Amazin’s in a showdown with the Miami Marlins.
Starting at top right, Medford, LI residents Chris and Kim Ballalizi showed support for their favorite player, Jeff McNeil, as they wore hats with stuffed flying squirrels on top. To their left, Mets Manager Buck Showalter and center fielder Brandon Nimmo make their entrance onto the field for Opening Day ceremonies. Below them, Jamaica native Alexander Roldon shows off his tattoos. To his left, Mets fans bring the hype for the home opener as they head toward the gates, while at center, Farmingville, LI, resident Diane Harris flashes her Mets-themed manicure, with shoes and jacket to match. To the right, the Mets’ new sign in honor of broadcaster Bob Murphy sits among the team’s retired numbers. Underneath, Councilman Franciso Moya, left, Borough President Donovan Richards and state Sen. Mike Gianaris pose for a selfie on the field, while Mr. Met prepares for a high-five (or in his case, a high-four) to their left. Above, Dominic and DJ DeChiara of Glen Cove, LI, spend some father-son time, as do Ethan and John Sadowski, far right. Siblings Hannah and Jordan Freid posed for a photo at right.
— Sophie Krichevsky
