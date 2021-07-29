The New York Mets are bringing back their classic Banner Day, though field access restrictions related to Covid-19 will make it a monthlong virtual event.
The team began accepting photos and videos of banners on Monday at Mets.com/BannerDay. Submissions must be sent by Aug. 9. The club will announce a winner on Aug. 26.
Banner Day was a Mets tradition from 1963 to 1996, with fans of all ages parading on the field showing their homemade banners made from bed sheets that professed their love for the team.
The fan-favorite event was reinstated in 2012 as part of the Mets’ 50th anniversary season and last occurred in 2015.
The first-place winner will receive a Pete Alonso-autographed baseball, a Mets goodie bag, tickets to a 2021 game and a 2022 private tour of Citi Field, along with tickets to a game next season.
All submissions must meet the following guidelines:
• Fans must submit their banners on Mets.com/BannerDay either in the form of a photo or video.
• Banners must not contain any inappropriate material and must follow all submission guidelines. Specs and instructions will be provided on Mets.com/BannerDay to ensure that all banners are created and uploaded correctly.
• All official submissions must be entered through the Mets.com form. Fans are then encouraged to share their banners on social media using #MetsBannerDay.
The Mets will unveil the top 20 submissions Aug. 11 and fans will vote on those from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20 to determine the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.