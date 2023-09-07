New York Mets players DJ Stewart, Danny Mendick and Jeff Brigham, and Seattle Mariners Justin Topa, Tayler Saucedo and Gabe Speier visited FDNY Engine 301/Ladder 150 in Hollis last Friday as part of the Amazin’s tradition of visiting firehouses every September to pay tribute to firefighters who died on 9/11 and show appreciation for the everyday heroes.
Clockwise, from top right: Stewart, Mendick and Brigham pose with firefighters from Engine 301. Brigham arrives to a kid eagerly running up to him. The child excitedly asked, “Are you a Mets player?” When Brigham confirmed, the boy ran back into the firehouse, exclaiming, “A Mets player is here!” Mendick is assisted in suiting up in some FDNY protective gear. Stewart exits a fire truck after the FDNY took the players on a spin around Hollis; Brigham shares a laugh with an FDNY member. FDNY family and friends pose with the Mets and Mariners players; Stewart and Brigham autograph baseballs for some of the kids in attendance; the three Mets players share a laugh while wielding firefighting equipment.
Center, all six baseball players dressed in their protective gear pose in front of a fire truck; below, the players check out some of the training facilities in the basement of the fire house. Brigham was taught how to break open a locked door. After the feat was accomplished, asked if his arm would be OK to pitch later that night, Brigham quipped, “Well, I’m warmed up now!”
— Kristen Guglielmo
