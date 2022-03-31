Steve Cohen is embarking on his second season as the CEO of the New York Mets, and is hoping for better results than he had in his rookie year. In 2021 the Mets finished with a losing record for the ninth time in the past 12 years.
Although the 2021 season was a disappointment in Flushing, Mets fans were happy to have an owner who grew up as a fan of the team and had the financial resources to make everyone remember their baseball team plays in the biggest market in the United States.
A new general manager
Yes, Cohen can provide generous player procurement budgets, but that won’t mean very much unless you have executives who choose the right players for the roster. Last year was a rocky one in the executive suite for the Mets. Team President Sandy Alderson selected Jared Porter to be the Mets general manager but within two months he had to resign because of sexual harassment allegations.
His chief assistant, Zack Scott, was promoted to the top job, but was suspended in late August following an arrest in White Plains on a DUI charge. Alderson dismissed him shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Scott was acquitted, however, in January, probably because he was sleeping in his car when he was approached by law enforcement authorities, as opposed to being pulled over when driving in an impaired state.
Cohen and Alderson were understandably determined to get it right for 2022 but they quickly ran into walls at every turn. Theo Epstein and Billy “Moneyball” Beane rebuffed them. Native New Yorker David Stearns, the Milwaukee Brewers’ GM, was not given permission by his team to talk with the Mets about returning home.
The pair ultimately settled on Billy Eppler, who spent five years as the Los Angeles Angels’ general manager before getting axed by team owner Arte Moreno. The Angels were a middle-of-the-pack team during Eppler’s tenure. On the other hand, he was Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s chief lieutenant before moving back to his native Southern California. Cashman and Alderson are very friendly and it’s safe to assume he raved to Alderson about him.
Buck returns to New York
It was a foregone conclusion by mid-August that manager Luis Rojas would not be offered a contract to return in 2022. Cohen probably always thought Rojas was a lightweight. After he bought the team from the Wilpons, Cohen famously said at the November 2020 press conference introducing him as the team’s new owner that he didn’t want anyone learning on his dime.
He won’t have to worry about that with Buck Showalter, who is the seasoned manager, he, and most Mets fans, have craved. Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, but he is best known for his tenure as manager of the New York Yankees. He was dismissed after the 1995 season despite returning the Yankees to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years because he clashed with George Steinbrenner.
Showalter won’t put up with nonsense but he’s not a martinet. During his Zoom press conferences, he showed a quick wit with a seasoned comedian’s sense of timing.
Starting pitching
The Mets have historically lived and died with their pitching, and that is the case for 2022.
Jacob deGrom has been the most dominant starting pitcher for the Amazin’s since Dwight Gooden was in his mid-1980s prime, as his pair of Cy Young Awards attests. Last year deGrom did not pitch after July 7 because of various arm issues. The Mets’ season went quickly down the dumper.
Fans will be praying he can stay off the injured list in 2022. To achieve that objective, deGrom would be wise to stop trying to break the speed gun. He should instead be trying to vary his velocity and location. The Flushing faithful also need to hope the Mets hit for him better than they have done in past seasons. With the designated hitter rule now in effect in the National League, deGrom, who has won a Silver Slugger Award, won’t be able to help his own cause with his hitting skills.
For years, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was deGrom’s chief rival for the honor of being the best pitcher in the majors. Scherzer was Cohen’s holiday present to his team’s fans as he was signed just before the lockout began.
Scherzer has managed to stay healthy, and his skills do not appear to have diminished as he enters his 16th year in the big leagues. He will turn 38 in July, however, and that must be somewhat of a concern. Nevertheless, Mets brass considered him to be an upgrade for the No. 2 starter spot over incumbent Marcus Stroman, and it is hard to disagree. Stroman joined the Chicago Cubs as a free agent.
As soon as baseball labor peace was announced earlier this month, Billy Eppler traded a pair of pitching prospects to the Oakland Athletics for hard-throwing righthander Chris Bassitt, who has spent his entire eight-year career in the American League. That should give him an advantage the first time he faces the Mets’ NL East rivals.
Taijuan Walker had a Jekyll & Hyde 2021 season with the Mets. He pitched so well in the first half of the season that he was named to the National League All-Star team. Then reality hit. Walker had missed most of the 2020 season and fatigue set in right after the All-Star Game. His failures were magnified because the Mets did not have deGrom to bail them out when things started to go south. Walker needs to show more durability in the second half and not worry if he doesn’t recreate the magic of last year’s first half.
Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco accompanied shortstop Francisco Lindor to Flushing in that January 2021 trade that sent Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and two other prospects to the Cleveland Indians (who are now called the Guardians.) Carrasco tore his hamstring during spring training and missed the first half of the 2021 season. When he did start pitching, Mets fans wished he were anywhere but on the mound. He rarely got out of the first inning without surrendering home runs. He finished with a 1-5 record and a painful 6.04 earned run average. He was belted around in his first spring training start in 2022. Showalter may have to make a tough decision early in the season if Carrasco cannot get hitters out.
Lefthander David Peterson and righthander Tylor Megill will likely start the season with the Mets’ Syracuse AAA team. You can be sure they will be recalled quite often. Megill was one of the few bright spots for the Mets in the second half of last season. He even beat the Yankees, which always gladdens the hearts of Mets fans.
Bullpen
The Flushing faithful would be wise to have the antacids ready when their heroes have a ninth-inning lead because Edwin Diaz will once again be asked to close the game. Expect him to fall behind in the count, walk leadoff hitters and throw wild pitches. Most of the time he can get the third out and nail down the victory, but he has blown way too many save opportunities.
Seth Lugo has long been one of the Mets’ most dependable pitchers. He was good last year, though injuries caused some missed time and prevented him from being as dominant as in past seasons. Lugo will be a free agent after this season.
The rest of the Mets bullpen is a crapshoot. They signed Brooklyn native and former Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino. Homecoming stories are nice, but my guess is when it comes to Brooklynites in the Mets bullpen, Ottavino will remind us more of Joe Sambito than he will of John Franco.
Other relievers Showalter may call on are Trevor Williams, Yennsy Diaz (no relation to Edwin), Drew Smith and Sean Reid-Foley. Jeurys Familia, who left the Mets to move down the New Jersey Turnpike to join the Philadelphia Phillies, will be missed.
Catcher
Alderson took a lot of criticism when he rushed out to sign free agent catcher James McCann just days after Cohen purchased the majority interest in the Mets from the Wilpon family. It appeared he had no desire to make a run at JT Realmuto, who had been terrorizing the Mets with his bat, first with the Miami Marlins, and then with the Phillies. Realmuto reupped with Philadelphia, where he has continued to be one the best catchers in the majors.
McCann struggled at the plate, although his solid defense was as advertised. Pitchers raved about how he called a game. Hopefully, those good attributes will continue, but he must hit better. McCann also needs to stay healthy. He has missed some spring training games with nagging back pain.
Tomas Nido will return as McCann’s understudy. He showed a little more promise at the plate than we’ve seen previously, but if he is called upon to start more than two games a week, the Mets are in trouble.
Infield
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was incredibly lucky to endure just a few scratches and bruises from a T-bone collision in his hometown of Tampa, Fla., earlier in the month. Alonso, like a lot of power hitters, tends to chase pitches out of the strike zone, though he did show more discipline at the plate as the season progressed. The odds are Alonso will never hit 53 homers as he did in his rookie season. That may not be so terrible as it is more important for him to make contact and he can hit to all fields.
2022 was a lost year for second baseman Jeff McNeil. Fans love McNeil for being a scrappy contact hitter who reminds them of Pete Rose. For some reason, McNeil grew disenchanted with merely trying to get on base and started to fancy himself a home run hitter. His batting average dropped to a mediocre .251 and the home runs never really came. I have a feeling he learned his lesson.
It wasn’t a picnic for McNeil’s double-play partner, shortstop Francisco Lindor, either. The two of them even got into a scrape in the Citi Field tunnel connecting the dugout to the clubhouse last May. Both were frustrated with their poor all-around play.
Lindor had a miserable season, but he did show signs of life in the second half. He helped win fans over when he hit three home runs against the Yankees in a Sunday night game in September.
Moving to New York is an adjustment for many people. My prediction is Lindor will be more relaxed this season and will look more like the dominant player he was in Cleveland.
“Who’s at third?” may be a daily question for Showalter. The Mets signed free agent Eduardo Escobar last fall, but they still have J.D. Davis on the roster. Both are power hitters and neither one will make anybody forget Brooks Robinson when it comes to defense. No matter who plays third this year, they will be babysitting the position for minor league prospect Brett Baty.
A wild card here is the return of second baseman Robinson Cano, who was suspended for all the 2021 for using performance-enhancing drugs. Cano earns $24 million, and the Mets are stuck with him because he was acquired with Edwin Diaz in that 2019 trade Brodie Van Wagenen made with the Seattle Mariners in which he gave up Mets first-round draft pick Jarred Kelenic. Expect Cano to benefit from the National League adopting the designated hitter rule.
Super sub-Luis Guillorme should be back as the Mets’ key utility player this year.
Outfield
Homegrown rightfielder Michael Conforto left as a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. His awful walk year mirrored the gloom surrounding the Mets for most of last season.
Brandon Nimmo, who also came up through the Mets farm system, will be a free agent this season. He is hoping to avoid what his longtime teammate Conforto, endured in 2021. Nimmo is a fan favorite because of his hustle, good eye and ability to frequently get on base. Whether he is a centerfielder is another question.
The Mets went the free-agent route to upgrade their outfield as they signed Mark Canha and Starling Marte, who both played for the Oakland Athletics last season. Canha is a slugger who is also a good fielder. Marte has speed and power, but he has been hampered with a strained oblique during spring training. Mets fans have become all too accustomed to oblique injuries causing long stints on the injured list for their Flushing heroes.
Dominic Smith came up as a first baseman and still plays there to spell Alonso on occasion. Smith has done a respectable job learning to play corner positions in the outfield, but the learning process may have distracted him at the plate as both his power numbers and batting average dropped in 2021. He should be more comfortable this year.
The Mets have high hopes for minor-leaguer Khalil Lee, but he must prove he can make contact better than he has so far. Keep an eye on Travis Jankowski. The Mets signed the former Stony Brook star and former San Diego Padres outfielder to a minor league contract recently. Jankowski has always been a tough out, but he has had trouble breaking into lineups because of stiff competition.
Outlook
As I pointed out earlier, the Mets have only had three winning seasons in the last dozen years. If both deGrom and Scherzer stay healthy and pitch anywhere near what we have come to expect, the Mets should at least clear that hurdle.
The 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are still the class of the NL East. Sorry to be Debbie Downer, but they should be even better this year. Replacing Mets killer Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson at first base is not much of a drop-off. They will be getting slugging outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and superb starting pitcher Mike Soroka back from injuries. Also returning is outfielder Marcell Osuna who was suspended for most of 2021 because of a domestic violence arrest.
The Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup has plenty of pop with Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, JT Realmuto, Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura and just-acquired free agents Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. They also have a good 1-2 pitching punch with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Their bullpen and defense are suspect, however.
The Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins probably won’t compete for the NL East title, but as Mets fans know all too well, they are far from pushovers.
In short, 2022 should be the best year the Mets have had since 2016, but no one should plan on a parade down the Canyon of Heroes in November.
