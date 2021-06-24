As many New Yorkers celebrated reaching a major milestone last week, with 70 percent of adults across the state having received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination rates among adolescents continue to lag behind.
To address the discrepancy in vaccination rates between younger and older people, MetroPlusHealth and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst hosted a vaccination drive last Saturday for teenagers, offering incentives along with the shots.
Held outside of Elmhurst Community Medical Center, the “MetroTeen” event felt more like a party than a vaccination drive, featuring raffle giveaways and the chance to win prizes, a live DJ playing music — and even a 10-foot-tall color-changing robot that was available to take pictures with. Spirits were high and the music was bopping.
One teenager, Xavier Trimino, 15, from Elmhurst, didn’t need any incentives to show up — he was there helping as a volunteer with his mother. He shared that he had already been vaccinated but was there to help other teens and to guide anybody who might be lost.
“I’m a vaccinated teen myself, my mother is here volunteering so I’m helping kids and other people out, if they don’t know where to go for the shot, I tell them how to get there,” Trimino said.
It was a real community affair — associates from the Target store at the Queens Place mall even showed up as a team in a display of solidarity, getting their vaccines and posing for some pictures.
Helen Arteaga Landaverde, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, who was at the vaccination drive, spoke about the significance of being able to host such an event right outside of Elmhurst Community Medical Center, the same place that was the site of such great loss no more than a year ago. After referencing what she called the “dark days,” she said, “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. A year ago we couldn’t have any of this. There’s music, there’s young people — to be this close to each other means that all the hard work has paid off on the vaccination front.”
As the United States continues to hit different milestones regarding vaccination rates, and the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel comes closer into focus, Dr. Talya Schwartz, president and CEO of MetroPlusHealth, reminded everyone that the battle with Covid-19 is not finished — that young people cannot be forgotten because the disease affects them too.
“I mean the fight is not over,” Schwartz said. “Seventy percent is a milestone, but we want to get to 80 percent and 90 percent. Obviously we know that the infection rate and the severity have lowered in the younger population, but it’s not 0 percent — it’s not negligible. Kids get hospitalized, kids go to the ICU, some kids die.”
Schwartz continued on to speak about her hopes that soon, the Food and Drug Administration will grant approval for children under the age of 12 to get vaccinated, and said that when that happens, she intends on hosting similar events for the younger children. “Hopefully very soon it will be approved for the younger kids, and we will be right here promoting it for the kids,” she said. “We are on a mission; our work is not done until everyone is protected.”
