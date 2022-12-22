The Mets certainly know how to deck the halls. The team opened the gates of Citi Field to 125 students from five different Queens Title I schools last Thursday for their annual Kids Holiday Party.
In addition to enjoying some lunch and holiday performances, guests received gifts from several members of the Mets organization.
Those included centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, second from right, and his wife, Chelsea, right; designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach left; manager Buck Showalter, center left, and his wife, Angela, second from left. The students also had a chance to meet Santa, though it was really former Met Todd Zeile (Don’t tell the kids!).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.