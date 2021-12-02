The holiday season kicks off in Woodhaven, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park and Howard Beach this weekend with Christmas tree lightings that will be sure to spread cheer all month long and decorate street corners from Cross Bay Boulevard to Jamaica Avenue.
On Friday at 6 p.m., the Woodhaven Business Improvement District is holding its annual Christmas tree lighting on the corner of Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue.
Ring in the season with hot cocoa, singing and dancing and pictures with Santa, who has a busy weekend coming up in South Queens. For more information, find the Woodhaven BID on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
On Saturday, the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association is hosting its tree-lighting ceremony alongside Lisena Landscaping at 4 p.m at the Welcome to Howard Beach sign on Cross Bay Blvd.
There will be live performances, hot cocoa and treats. Every family will receive reindeer food and a special key for Santa to deliver presents.
For more information on the tree lighting and other upcoming events, email hblcivic2014@gmail.com.
Also on Friday, the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club is presenting its third annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. at 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue.
There will be music, refreshments, gifts and a visit from Santa.
The Ozone Park Block Association will be holding its fourth annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday at the Living Word Christian Fellowship in Ozone Park. There will be free refreshments and photos with Santa. From 1 to 4 p.m. they will have a ceremony for individuals with disabilities. Then, starting at 6 p.m., they will have another ceremony for the general public.
The highlight of the evening will be the gifting of a prosthetic arm to a 6-year-old boy who lost one of his as a toddler. The owner of the prosthetics company is donating the equipment necessary for the boy for the next 12 years.
For more information, visit the Ozone Park Block Association on Facebook.
