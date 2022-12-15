Members of the College Point community came out in droves to the fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting in McNeil Park last Friday evening.
The event, which was sponsored by the Coastal Preservation Network and A Better College Point Civic Association, featured hot chocolate from College Point’s own House of Saturn cafe, goodie bags and plenty of holiday cheer.
Members of the St. Fidelis Choir, at top, led the crowd in singing several carols Friday night; dance students from the Landrum School of Performing Arts also showed off their skills.
But the star of the show, of course, was the newly lit and decorated tree, seen above, shining bright for all to see.
