Hundreds of people, including a who’s who of elected Democratic officials, gathered in the parking lot outside the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica Saturday as the city renamed Merrick Boulevard for the Rev. Floyd Flake, the former congressman and longtime pastor of the Greater Allen African Methodist Episcopal Cathedral.
Flake, 75, his wife, the Rev. Elaine Flake, and their four children were honored in a ceremony that included Mayor de Blasio, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and state Attorney General Letitia James.
Hundreds of well-wishers from the Greater Allen congregation also were joined by members of the City Council and state Legislature from districts ranging from Southeast Queens to Westchester County and beyond.
“We had to make this happen,” said Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
And Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), one of the primary backers of the bill and emcee of Saturday’s celebration, said it was no ordinary street corner renaming.
“From Hillside Avenue to the Cross Island Parkway,” Miller said, a stretch of nearly 4.5 miles.
The mayor said Flake’s contributions and impact far exceeded his former congressional district.
“There are times when I can stand up and speak for an entire city of eight million people,” de Blasio said. “This is one of those times.”
Flake, a native of Los Angeles who grew up in Texas, was appointed as pastor of the church in 1976, when it had 1,400 members. Today it has over 23,000, and operates a school, builds senior and affordable housing and runs a food pantry and a host of other social programs.
Flake defeated incumbent Alton Waldron in a primary for the Democratic nomination to Congress from the old 6th District in 1986, and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1997.
He is credited with crafting multiple pieces of legislation to encourage banks to lend money in underserved areas; and for bringing millions in federal spending to the district.
The celebration included song, dance and music from the GAC Praise Team and the Allen Liturgical Dance Ministry.
While Flake did not address the crowd, his four children, Nailah, Harold Hasan, Aliya and Robert Rasheed did.
“Too many people have to be buried before they are appreciated properly,” his daughter, Nailah, said. “This is just great. We’re happy that he is here to see it.”
A number of speakers, in congratulating Flake on the honor, remarked that they didn’t even know who “Merrick” was.
The Rev. Marshall Mitchell, who served on Flake’s staff in Washington, said it wasn’t a person, but an English derivative from a Native American word for oyster.
“When they have the right agitation, oysters create pearls,” Mitchell said. “God placed the right agitation in this oyster, and created a pearl.”
Meeks said he was besieged with best wishes for Flake upon telling members and staffers of the House of Representatives’ Congressional Black Caucus.
“They said, ‘When he left Washington, he didn’t leave it the same. He changed it!’” Meeks said.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Flake opened doors for herself and so many more.
“Before ‘Black Lives Matter’ was a mantra, it was Floyd Flake who gave the term meaning,” James said. “I am the state’s first black woman attorney general because of Floyd Flake ... From the ashes, he built houses. From chaos he created order. In the wasteland, be built schools.”
Flake’s children said it was commonplace for them to be driving along with their father on Merrick Boulevard and see him get out of the car to help someone; to break up a fight; to pick up litter; or reach out to someone appearing down and out or potentially in trouble.
Bishop Gregory Ingram said Flake always has given of himself.
“Thank you for blessing us with your life,” he said. “Thank you for being strong. Thank you for making a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.