Health, education, equity and parks were just a few of the areas of investments that Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) outlined in her first State of the City address on Sunday at York College in Jamaica.
Throughout her speech, Adams noted several key investments the city needs to make to tackle inequalities, particularly in Black and Latino communities, which intensified at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“New York City is at a pivotal moment, in year three of a global pandemic that devastated us,” said Adams on May 22. “It has never been clearer that communities cannot be safe when our health is under attack or out of reach. Covid took the lives of over 40,000 of our family members, friends and neighbors. And it continues to take lives. Let us remember all those we have lost.”
To improve mental and physical health the speaker proposed crisis call centers and mobile crisis teams for people experiencing severe emotional distress; $3 million to provide mental health resources for 33 communities hardest hit by Covid-19 within trusted neighborhood institutions (i.e., houses of worship and community centers); $8.7 million for mental health clinicians at 108 senior centers; over $100 million for mental health services in schools; government support for diverse mental health professionals catering to minorities, immigrants and LGBTQIA+ people; and $250 million in capital funding to establish five new Health + Hospitals neighborhood and ambulatory care centers in communities with poor health outcomes that lack sufficient access to healthcare facilities.
Her office said one of the proposed Health + Hospital locations would most likely be in Jamaica.
NYC Health + Hospitals was happy about the support from Adams.
“We thank Speaker Adams for her commitment to addressing health inequalities and expanding access to health care and look forward to collaborating with her,” a Health + Hospitals spokeswoman said via email. “We are grateful to our many partners in government for their support to make critical investments in hospitals and health care infrastructure to improve health outcomes for all New Yorkers.”
The Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle, a naturopath in South Jamaica who fights for health and wellness programs in her neighborhood, was excited that Adams made that a priority in her address.
“I commend Speaker Adams for her commitment to improving the physical, mental, spiritual health and wellness of people of color,” said Lord Marcelle via email.
In her speech, which also was broadcast in Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi, Adams proposed expanding opportunities for all New Yorkers by increasing language access through community-based initiatives; advancing legislation to strengthen access to civil service careers, including for those returning from the justice system, emerging from homelessness or living in foster care; spending $43.2 million in year-round employment and development programs such as Work Learn Grow and Advance & Earn; and supporting CUNY Reconnect.
WLG is a city Department of Youth & Community Development Program that works to strengthen career readiness skills for people 16 to 19 years old and A&E is a DYCD program that helps individuals 16 to 24 with high school equivalency prep, job training and internships.
CUNY Reconnect encourages people who have dropped out of school to finish their degree at one of the city universities throughout the Big Apple.
“Serving the educational needs of working New Yorkers has been a priority for the City University of New York throughout its 175-year history,” said a CUNY spokesman. “With Speaker Adams’ support, CUNY Reconnect could significantly impact the prosperity of a large number of our fellow residents, potentially lifting them out of poverty, while assisting veterans and minorities in all five boroughs in the process.”
Equitable access to food and parks were other initiatives of Adams’.
She wants to increase funding for the Safe Streets program to $3.1 billion to provide more open street opportunities and innovation in the development of parks in underserved neighborhoods; create microparks and recreational space through legislation by identifying vacant and underutilized lots; and expand access to food through the use of school-based programs and a Council pilot program that would provide food boxes and pantries.
“Food access for all is an extremely important issue,” Sheryl Leverett, parent coordinator at IS 59, said to the Chronicle via email. “Using the lessons learned from the past year or so of the pandemic where food was made more accessible by use of sites where there were full satellite meal services provided and noting the numbers who made use of the meals provided, highlights the necessity to continue to find new methods to address this obligation.”
The Parks Department also valued Adams’ desire to tackle green deserts.
“We appreciate the Speaker’s support for greenspaces, and we look forward to working with her on expanding park access and equity,” said the Parks Department via email.
Reducing violence through community-based public safety was also on Adams’ agenda.
She wants to establish the state’s first trauma recovery center with at least one in each borough to support the recovery of underserved crime victims and to stop cycles of violence; convene a group of stakeholders and national violence prevention experts to develop a citywide plan to expand the Crisis Management System as an equal pillar of public safety; support community-based programs that work alongside precincts and local organizations to proactively intervene with youths at risk of violence by supporting precinct leaders committed to the preventative approach; and increase support for community-based hate crime prevention and response programs with at least $5 million in the city budget.
The NYPD did not respond for comment before publication.
“Communities are traumatized,” said Adams. “Even when our city was touted as the safest in America, and crime headlines were absent from the news, the same communities that historically suffered from disparities and underinvestment were experiencing concentrated violence at high levels. Little or no attention was paid to them.”
Adams said that violence is a public health issue.
“Many victims of gun violence in communities of color are blamed for their own victimization or simply disregarded. Access to victim services is often out-of-reach. No longer will we allow the most harmed by violence to be the least helped,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.