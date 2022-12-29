Mayor Adams’ initiative aimed at bringing “action, care and compassion” to homeless people experiencing mental health crises has some wondering just how much good it can do.
The Chronicle spoke with Dr. Roy Aranda, a Woodside-based psychologist who previously served as the president of the New York State Psychological Association, and representatives for the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit filed against the city aimed at eliminating police response in situations of mental health crisis, all of whom question the initiative.
In press availability following last month’s announcement that the city would make a commitment to admitting to hospitals, voluntarily or not, homeless people experiencing mental health crises that display “an inability to meet basic living needs, even when no recent dangerous act has been observed,” Adams said training for officers and Mobile Crisis Teams would begin as early as that same day. The Mayor’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on what exactly that training might be.
Aranda said it should be extensive.
“They need a combination of books, lecturing, in-class kinds of teaching, contact with mental health professionals who can educate them, they need contact in the area of risk management: learning, basically, how to do a mental health assessment,” he said.
Aranda also says field work with a trained partner should be instituted, as a means of making sure those on the front lines are experienced in actually dealing with those having mental health crises, with the training they would have received after going through Aranda’s prescribed regiment.
“In my opinion, this should be something that’s done routinely,” he said. “At the front end, you have to have some beginning of it, and on the very front [lines], I don’t think you should have your inexperienced cops and EMS be the ones that are running point.”
The class-action lawsuit asks for an end to police intervention on mental health crisis calls entirely, and was filed in response to policies enacted before the state’s “basic needs” interpretation of the Mental Hygiene Law and the mayor’s directive. Marinda van Dalen, senior staff attorney for the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest group that is part of the team representing the plaintiffs, says the request for a temporary restraining order on the mayor’s initiative was converted into a request for a preliminary injunction, and that a decision is expected sometime this winter.
“This new policy goes from unconstitutional, illegal, really bad, to worse,” she said.
Matt Kudish, chief executive officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness New York City Metro division that is listed as one of the plaintiffs in the suit, says his concerns are not coming from a place of anti-police sentiment, but instead a desire to keep police focused on the situations for which they have extensive training: matters of public safety.
“With the move that the Mayor is making now, to have people involuntarily hospitalized, in my view, he’s essentially asking the police officers to use social work skills,” he said.
“I’ve heard they said, ‘Well, the police may not even take someone away when they see them initially, even if they think it may be appropriate for them to be involuntarily hospitalized. Maybe they’ll come back and check on them in a couple days.’ Why is this a function of police? There’s a whole masters-level, accredited, licensed career path that provides people with the skills required to do those jobs effectively,” he added.
Kudish says forced mental health treatment is never going to be as effective as voluntary treatment, and the traumatic effects of a dramatic intervention on someone already in a fragile mental state could be long lasting. Aranda says most taken in under this initiative will actually end up worse for wear.
“When someone gets picked up, you want to have a person who has a generally good encounter and positive relationship with someone who they perceive to be a caretaker,” he said. “If I’m the caretaker and I’m trying to take somebody, say like, ‘I want to offer you shelter. I want to bring you to a facility where a doctor can examine you to see how you are, maybe you can be safe for a few days.’ You want to develop this kind of a trusting relationship, and by just forcing somebody who doesn’t want to do this, you’re shattering that. You’re making them more resistant and reluctant to have interactions with EMS, with police, or anyone who approaches them.”
“They may be more turned off, more pissed off, more hardened,” he added. “If they’re younger people with suicidal ideation, it may bring them to the brink of taking their lives. You could see an increase in problems rather than a resolution of problems if you don’t have some sort of a logical follow-up protocol.”
When asked if the initiative will include any effort to continue service post-discharge, a spokesperson from the Mayor’s Office pointed to several initiatives the administration has undertaken aimed at combatting the homelessness and mental health crises, including the “Housing for Health” program, which will connect homeless people who had been cycling in and out of hospitals to supportive housing.
Among the other items cited were a $171 million investment in Safe Haven and stabilization beds for the 2023 fiscal year, the activation of 20 new intensive mobile treatment teams and an investment in the expansion of the city’s clubhouse program.
In the immediate, Aranda and Kudish say any initiative that does not include direct access to services post-discharge will leave patients in the same position as they were prehospitalization.
“Even if they are admitted, after you sedate them a little bit, medicate them, give them some proper medical care and attention, a few days later, they’ll be out in the streets again,” Aranda said. “Why? Because they don’t have money, they don’t have income, they don’t have jobs. Whatever it is that originally put them out in the street as homeless people isn’t being addressed.”
“The way the system’s designed right now, you’re going to let them go in a few days, and you’re going to discharge them into the same exact situation they were in before,” Kudish said. “If you go to the hospital, you don’t skip out of there feeling well, saying, ‘Thanks so much, I’m going to get a job now that’s going to pay my rent for an apartment in the city.’ That’s not how it works.”
