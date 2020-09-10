For her work as a community advocate and mental health champion, Abeda Khanam of Jamaica was recognized by the state Senate as a 2020 Women of Distinction honoree, and was presented her award by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) on Sept. 9.
“I’m humbled to be recognized by this by our great Senator,” said Khanam after receiving a plaque from Liu. “I’m thankful for my family for their support and their ability to share me with the community. I’m thankful to God especially for giving me the opportunity to serve my community.”
Khanam was one of 58 women honored across the state as 2020 Women of Distinction. The annual ceremony began in 1998, and sees several state senators recognize female leaders who serve as role models and inspirations to the community.
“This is a time when we are undergoing so many crises and 2020 is a year that none of us will ever forget for a lot of different reasons, mostly bad but some good as well. As with every human crisis we encounter, there are individuals who really step up far above and beyond the call of duty to help the community in countless ways. Abeda is one of these people,” said Liu, who nominated her as one of the honorees.
Khanam has served as a biology teacher at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology in Long Island City for over two decades, where she also works as the chair of the science department.
Additionally, Khanam works as a trainer with the American Muslim Health Professionals, where she utilizes her Mental Health First Aid certification to instruct others to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, suicidal ideations, psychosis and substance abuse disorders.
Khanam also touts accolades as the 2015 Hometown Hero in Education and as a chaplain with the New York State Chaplain Task Force.
“We certainly need role models, and for too long the role models have been men. Now we see more and more women and so as we honor Abeda as a Woman of Distinction, she’s clearly a person who is a motivator, a driver, a role model for everyone,” continued Liu.
The ceremony was held at Masjid Omar bin Abdul Aziz, Khanam’s mosque, where she practices her mental health work with the community, and where she has spent countless hours during the pandemic collecting food and providing assistance to those in need.
“For Senator Liu’s office to choose Masjid Omar for this ceremony is a point of pride for me,” Khanam said. “Recognizing the work that we do here in mental health is a true realization of the promise of our faith, the faith that speaks of working together in good, of tending to the community’s needs and of healing. To me, this work represents the best of who I aspire to be.”
Khanam was joined by her husband, two sons and members of the Masjid Omar community to witness her recognition.
“Who is Abeda? ... You would not believe me that anywhere I go I see Sister Abeda,” said the mosque’s Imam, Abdul Azeem Khan. “She’s the person that cooperates and works ... She exercises her rights as a mother, as a good sister of the religion of Islam and works to communicate with society.”
