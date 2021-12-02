On the first night of Chanukah, a large menorah in Hollis Hills was knocked over and several of its lights broken. Jewish leaders suspected it was an act of anti-Semitic vandalism, but police told the Chronicle that it was most likely due to heavy winds.
The investigation is still ongoing, the commander of the 111th Precinct told the Chronicle the evening of Nov. 30, but no evidence at this time points to foul play. The base of the menorah appears to have been weakened by rust, he said.
Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), however, still believes the menorah was pushed by someone with ill intent.
“I don’t believe that this incident was the result of wind or weather,” Weprin told the Chronicle in an email. “That the Menorah fell on the night before the start of Chanukah is very coincidental. Additionally, there was a similar incident at the same location in 2014. The Menorah was welded firmly to the post and I don’t believe there was enough wind to cause it to fall.”
Several hours earlier Tuesday, Weprin, other elected officials and Jewish community leaders gathered at the Union Turnpike and 220th Street traffic island, where the menorah still lies broken, to denounce the suspected act of hate.
Rabbi Yerachmiel Zalmanov, the Chabad of Eastern Queens director, pointed out the irony of the hateful act.
“Chanukah symbolizes light,” said Zalmanov, who is responsible for erecting the menorah each year. “The idea of light is to bring peace and kindness and goodness.”
Zalmanov said his congregation will replace the damaged menorah with a bigger, stronger version. He anticipates hosting a ceremony on the island Dec. 4.
Weprin referenced a recent survey by the Anti-Defamation League, stating that nearly 25 percent of Jewish people have experienced some form of anti-Semitism in the past year.
Crimes targeting Jews are still the most common form of hate incidents in New York City. According to NYPD data, there have been 150 reported anti-Semitic crimes from January through September of 2021, compared to 88 during the same time frame last year.
“Each incident is dehumanizing and a repugnant stain on our community,” said Weprin. “We are watching. The hardworking members of law enforcement are watching. And this community, where we always have each other’s backs, is watching.”
Zalmanov reported the incident to police Nov. 27 and said Tuesday he didn’t believe wind could play a factor. He said the gusts shouldn’t have been strong enough to push the structure, which was also bolted down.
The incident could be the second anti-Semitic crime in the area in November. On Nov. 10, a young man walked into a Fresh Meadows bagel shop, just 1.5 miles down Union Turnpike from the scene of the broken menorah, and threatened to burn it down if the employees didn’t take down their Israeli flags.
City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) advised anti-Semites or racists of any kind to “go away” and to “take a look in the mirror.”
“My wife often says people who hate, it’s like taking poison and hoping it kills someone else,” said Grodenchik. “Well, you’re not going to kill us off and you’re certainly not going to kill off our spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.