Rep. Grace Meng, center, made a visit to Queens College’s brand-new Wastewater Epidemiology Training Laboratory, or WETLAB, this week, which she had secured $1.85 million worth of funding for earlier this year.
Under the leadership of Queens College virologist John Dennehy, next to her, students will use the lab to detect pathogens in wastewater, like Covid-19, influenza, monkeypox and polio, among others. Some of those students joined Dennehy and college president Frank Wu, left of center, in welcoming the congresswoman to campus Monday.
“The work of this WETLAB will be critical to the health and safety of New Yorkers, helping to ensure that we are prepared and equipped to tackle public health challenges when they occur,” Meng said in a statement. “I am eager to see the work that the lab produces and look forward to it benefiting Queens and New York for many years to come.”
