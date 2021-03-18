Last week, a young Asian woman and her baby were enjoying a morning walk along Kissena Corridor Park when a man reportedly spit in their direction and called out “Chinese virus.”
The March 9 incident is just one of many in a string of racially targeted hate crimes against Asian Americans, which have been steadily rising across the country since the Covid-19 outbreak began over one year ago and may have culminated in the shocking murders of eight people, almost all Asian, Tuesday in Georgia.
Exactly one year before the woman and her baby were allegedly spit on physically and verbally, Queens elected officials hosted a press conference begging American leaders to separate Asian Americans from the virus. Despite early attempts to dispel myths that Asian Americans were to blame for the novel coronavirus, prejudice continued to mount throughout the county.
Two days after the Flushing crime, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced plans to reintroduce her 2020 Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to address hate and violence by providing greater law enforcement response and oversight of cases.
“The ongoing anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents, especially against our elderly Asian Americans, is absolutely horrific,” Meng said in a statement. “Before this pandemic started, I urged everyone — including elected officials — to not blame Asian Americans for the virus. My words were not heeded.”
Anti-Asian hate crimes influenced by the pandemic spiked so suddenly that the NYPD was prompted to revise its bias motivation data to include a new section: “other Corona.” A spokesperson for the Police Department told the Chronicle that 25 of the 275 reported hate crimes in 2020 were filed under the new category, and that all but one of the incidents targeted Asians. The data were collected by the new NYPD Asian Hate Crimes Task Force, which was created in August to investigate harassment complaints.
Following the attacks in Georgia, the NYPD Counter Terrorism unit announced it would be deploying assets to Asian communities out of an abundance of caution.
The Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act was introduced by Meng and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) last May, but never moved beyond the House Committee on the Judiciary.
The proposed bill would create a new position within the Department of Justice to expedite review of hate crimes reported to federal, state and local law enforcement. By designating a new “point person,” the DOJ would be equipped to prioritize hate crimes against Asian Americans, Meng said, as well as make it easier for victims to report incidents.
The DOJ appointee would be required to report the status of cases to Congress monthly until at least one year after the Covid-19 public health emergency has been lifted. Reports would include resources provided to complainants, investigative actions and information on the victim’s race, ethnicity, socioeconomic background as well as location of incident.
Additionally, the legislation would issue local and state guidance for law enforcement agencies to make hate crime data available online and to require municipalities to expand public education campaigns to combat prejudice. Guidance on best practices to reduce racially discriminatory language in describing the Covid–19 pandemic would also be issued.
Meng had also introduced a resolution condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment related to Covid-19, which was passed by the House in September and some language of which was incorporated into President Biden’s December memorandum to combat bias. In a February press conference, Meng said the resolution was an “important initial step,” but that concrete action is necessary to eradicate racism.
“This must end and it is why we are working to ensure our justice system has the people and resources to effectively account for and mitigate anti-Asian hate crimes,” Meng said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.