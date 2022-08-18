There’s no doubt that the last two years have been challenging ones, as Queens and the nation have grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic. For Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), that has been the defining factor of her fourth term in the U.S. House.
“I feel like our job was sort of revamped,” she told the Chronicle last Thursday, recalling the earliest days of the pandemic, when she fielded calls from health professionals in distress and searched far and wide for ventilators. “Every time we would have these calls with the federal government — whether it was the Trump or Biden administration — just trying to relay what Queens needed and just realizing that we couldn’t assume that Washington knew what we needed here in Queens, and it was really eye-opening.”
Meng’s Covid relief efforts have centered around three things: supporting small businesses, providing aid to food pantries and making internet more widely accessible. That has, in turn, influenced some of the other legislation she has been working on since, including a bill to make certain hot food eligible for food stamps and one to extend the Wi-Fi hotspot program she implemented during the pandemic for another five years.
Meng is unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary; in November, she will face off against Thomas Zmich, who previously ran for borough president. And though Meng has held the seat since 2012, the district’s large Asian-American population has increasingly shifted toward the right, as the Chronicle reported last fall.
Asked about that, Meng said during the wide-ranging interview, “I think it it depends on the issue. I think last year, at least in the city, you saw a lot of discontent regarding the education issue specifically,” referring to specialized high schools and Gifted and Talented programs. Later, she added, “With issues like gun violence and reproductive healthcare, I have unexpectedly seen some more outrage from at least the Asian-American community. I think that that’s an issue that ... they will sort of blame Republicans more for than Democrats. So that could be something that helps swing some of them back.”
When it came to her own views on those education issues, Meng took a nuanced approach. “I, as an Asian American, absolutely think we need more diversity in both the gifted programs and the specialized high schools. But you can’t do it in a way that only singles out schools with high Asian populations,” she told the Chronicle. “Every middle school in District 26 has a Gifted and Talented program. But then you move over to District 25, and none of those middle schools have a Gifted and Talented program ... if you’re not going to have it in certain neighborhoods at all, you can’t blame the system for not being diverse.”
Though it is not currently in NY-6, if she is re-elected in November, Meng will represent Willets Point. Asked about her position on the possibility of a New York City Football Club stadium and a casino being built there, Meng said, “I think for now, we’re just kind of waiting to see what types of proposals are being brought in, and to make sure — working with the Borough President’s Office — that the community feels like, they have a say.”
Asked specifically about whether a casino would be worth the jobs it would create, she said, “It depends what kind of jobs. I know that some people who were protesting the soccer stadium are like, ‘We don’t want those kinds of jobs,’” referring to selling popcorn and hot dogs.
Among the other issues Meng discussed with the Chronicle last week was the housing crisis, a discussion which, in much of her district, has circled around accessory dwelling units. While proponents argue that legalizing those units will allow them to be brought to code and would also provide more housing options, those opposed have concerns about safety and how a more dense population might affect their way of life.
On that topic, Meng charted a middle path for herself.
“It’s absolutely a worthwhile conversation to have — it would obviously provide more housing units,” she said. Given that most of her constituents who died in Hurricane Ida died in basement apartments, though, she was cautious. “We have to make sure, if we’re looking at that, to make sure that they’re built safely, that there are ways of egress ... There are a lot of safety questions to be asked before we legalize basement dwellings.”
When it came to the national political landscape, Meng was optimistic heading toward November, despite few having high hopes for Democrats, as has been the case for months. Asked whether she believes Democrats will maintain control of the House, she said, “Yes. I say that more confidently than maybe even a month ago.”
If that pans out, the Democrats would, in theory, get a new speaker, as Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pledged to only hold the position for four years. Asked who she thought might replace Pelosi should she stick with that plan, Meng said, “There’s a bunch of candidates. I’m close to Hakeem Jeffries,” the Brooklyn-Queens congressman. She added later, “We came up in the Assembly together. We entered Congress together and we’re good friends, and I think he’s a great leader.”
She would not, however, say which of her House colleagues she is supporting in the NY-10 primary, where Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) and Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) are squaring off Tuesday.
As for whether she thinks President Biden will make another run in 2024, she said with a laugh, “I can’t even predict how the midterms will turn out.”
