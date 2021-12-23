New federal funds will be put toward improving climate and storm infrastructure and making subway and train stations more accessible, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said during a Dec. 20 press conference with Borough President Donovan Richards. The two discussed a variety of infrastructure projects that could potentially benefit Queens.
The funding is the result of the Nov. 15 passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. It is not yet clear exactly how much money Queens will receive, said Meng, who was in attendance for the bill’s signing at the White House.
The press conference was originally slated to be held near Peck Avenue in Flushing, the site of immense flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but was moved online due to the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases throughout the city.
Accordingly, Meng spent a great deal of the press conference discussing storm infrastructure, specifically, the need for updated sewers and catch basins, which she said were “not able to handle” the two most recent storms.
“These [sewers and catch basins] were built for an era when 100-year floods actually only occurred every 100 years,” Meng said, a picture of a Queens storm drain in hand. “Our infrastructure — just like these catch basins around here — must be updated and maintained to reflect the reality that storms like Ida will occur with greater frequency, putting lives at risk.”
Richards agreed that Hurricane Ida revealed a gapping hole in the borough’s infrastructure.
“Many pockets of our borough never had the infrastructure investment put in place, even as the borough grew,” he said. “You question how these neighborhoods were built without sufficient infrastructure, and I think what [Meng] did in DC will help us to finally ... not only piece together that puzzle, but to finally address it.”
On the topic of subways and trains, Meng said she hopes to use the funding to add elevators and ramps at a number of stations across her district to increase accessibility.
“Most of my [district’s] subway stations don’t have any elevator or ramp access, and this affects people. If you’re on a walker, in a wheelchair, a parent with young children, you physically cannot get into the subway station,” Meng said. “So many of our constituents have to hop on a bus or a subway, and then go back to a different stop — farther than their home — to get to an accessible station.”
Meng also said that she intends to reopen the Elmhurst station on the Long Island Rail Road, which has been closed since 1985; talk of reopening the stop has persisted for several years now.
In addition, Meng said she hopes to dedicate some funding to providing students with internet access. “We have to close the digital divide,” she said. “This is not just a rural issue.”
Relatedly, a Dec. 18 press release from Meng’s office said that $28.4 million of the Biden bill will be put toward “much needed improvements” to LaGuardia Airport, each year for the next five years. Possible qualifying projects include terminal development and improved runways and taxiways.
